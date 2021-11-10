Fudge Fest sees best turnout to date for fundraiser

After initially starting seven years ago, Columbus Christian School (CCS) saw its best turnout yet this year for its Fudge Fest fundraiser.

The school ended sales on its fudge a week earlyt, said Julie Tiemeyer, who is the Fudge Fest coordinator. The school – at 3418 15th St. - has raised $33,500 from sales, well past its original goal of $20,000.

“The Lord has abundantly blessed us,” Tiemeyer said. “… This has been an explosive year. We have never closed our sales this early.”

CCS will give out any remaining fudge for those who are on the school’s waiting list, she added.

The homemade fudge came in six flavors: traditional chocolate, chocolate walnut, hint of mint, peanut butter, cherry bing and sweet praline.

Tiemeyer credited the success of this year’s Fudge Fest to the residents.

“The community has been awesome,” she said. “We have more sponsors that have come forward that want to support Columbus Christian School than we’ve ever had before. Last year, we had about 19 or 20 sponsors and this year we have about 40 sponsors.”

Columbus Christian School head teacher Daneill Beck said she too was amazed by the support this year.

“It’s a blessing,” Beck said. “It’s an answer to prayers. It’s amazing to have the community support come behind us and support the school and Christian education.”

Fudge Fest funds help with the school renting its building, as well as go toward students and their scholarships, Beck said. Additionally, the dollars allow the school to upgrade its technology and textbooks, she added.

Beck said the biggest fundraiser for student scholarships is in the spring.

The fundraiser originally started with selling Christmas cookies but “it turned out to be very labor-intensive,” Tiemeyer said, with a laugh.

But still needing a fundraiser, she said the school staff decided to switch to fudge.

“Fudge was a lot easier to make than all those Christmas cookies,” she said.

Columbus Christian School began in the fall of 1994 after Columbus residents met about the potential of starting a Christian school. The goal of the school was to be non-denominational but Bible-oriented and Christ-centered with a vision of teaching children about the Gospel and educating them for a lifetime of service, obedience and leadership to God, according to the school’s website. CCS teaches students from kindergarten to sixth grade.

Tiemeyer said school staff has been felt blessed for the support this year.

“We are super grateful. We are grateful for what God is doing here in our little Christian school,” Tiemeyer said. “We are grateful that we have a community that values Christian values like we do.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

