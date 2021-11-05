Fulfilling a need: CCH senior behavioral health unit open

In mid-September, the Columbus Community Hospital opened a new senior behavioral health unit.

The 10-bed voluntary inpatient unit is located on the second floor of the hospital, 4600 38th St. in Columbus, where the obstetrics (OB) unit once was.

"When we renovated and moved OB to the third floor, that's when we had the opportunity to look at what to do with that space," CCH Vice President of Care Services and Chief Nurse Dorothy Bybee said.

The senior behavioral health unit is equipped to handle geriatric patients experiencing behavioral health problems, running the gamut from anxiety to schizophrenia.

Senior Behavioral Health Unit Program Director Ed Thornbrugh said CCH's initial marketing efforts focused on a patient population within 60 miles of Columbus.

"However, as word has gotten out, we've received referrals from farther away to include Omaha and other locations," Thornbrugh said.

Thornbrugh noted that the definition for a "geriatric" or "senior" patient is flexible.

"We recognize that, in some cases, younger adults -- as young as age 55 -- may have early onset illness that is more associated with aging," Thornbrugh said.

Thornbrugh said the unit's focus is on patients who are experiencing major mental health disorders in conjunction with age-related ailments, such as dementia.

If a patient comes in with a history of anxiety and is now experiencing dementia, for example, the unit will work to treat the anxiety, while being equipped to support the needs associated with the dementia.

"For a behavioral health condition, we're looking for evidence that there is a serious disruption in daily life, daily function, that we expect to respond to treatment," Thornbrugh said. "...If anxiety is creating a fearfulness to participate in life -- so to come out for meals or to take care of oneself or is somehow putting that person at risk for further medical deterioration -- then … we would have every expectation that our treatment we offer would help resolve those symptoms."

But not, Thornbrugh said, the symptoms of dementia.

Bybee also stressed that senior behavioral health is its own specialty, largely thanks to the existence of other, age-related medical concerns.

"You can't mix adults with geriatrics. Geriatrics … have to have their own behavioral health emphasis, so you can't have a mixed unit." Bybee said. "...They have different needs: You have adults who are, physically, very agile and you have geriatrics who are very fragile."

Bybee noted that the staff members must cover very specific areas.

"We have social work there, we have recreational therapists, we have an advanced practice nurse of psychiatry, so the patients are very, very well-supported," Bybee said.

Due to the particular expertise required for behavioral health -- especially geriatric psychiatry -- CCH continues to recruit for the unit, which will likely eventually be covered by a mixture of new and existing staff.

CCH began working to add the senior behavioral health unit roughly a year ago.

"After we did a community needs assessment, we determined that geriatric psych was something that was needed in our primary and secondary markets. We were about 15 to 19 beds short in those markets," Bybee said. "...There was a huge need for geriatric psychiatry and we try very hard to meet the needs of the community, so that's why we went that direction."

CCH is also working to reach out to the community to promote education about senior behavioral health. At noon on Monday, Nov. 8, CCH is hosting a Lunch & Learn event that will cover geriatric depression. It will be a live presentation, which will also be viewable via Zoom.

"I think people need to know that we have education that we'll be presenting," Bybee said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

