Full steam ahead: Platte County Board Supervisors reflect on 2020, look to 2021

It’s due to the collaboration of the county’s staff and frontline workers that Platte County persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic and continued serving the community in 2020, the Platte County Board of Supervisors said.
District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said the Platte County Courthouse didn’t need to be shut down, though at times it had been open by appointment only.
“I would definitely say 2020 was an unprecedented year with COVID,” Kwapnioski said. “I would like to do a big shout out or a thank you to our frontline workers at the courthouse with the sheriff’s department, the Treasurer’s Office, the court system. ... We provided services to all Platte County residents.”
Ensuring the safety of courthouse visitors was also an important goal during 2020, Kwapnioski noted. For several months, volunteers helped check temperatures and screen people coming into the courthouse for COVID-19.
“…It took a lot of planning, rearranging, making sure people’s safety is at the forefront,” Kwapnioski said. “That is something that we really took into consideration, and we wanted to make sure we were able to serve Platte County but also keep people safe.”
Safety remains a priority to Platte County.
"The safety of our employees and court house visitors remains a prime objective of county supervisors," Chairman and District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said, in an email. "Columbus Community Hospital has been an enormous help, allowing us to remain open to the public with minimal interruptions."
Another accomplishment the county saw is beginning renovations at the courthouse, which is set to finish in 2021.
Both the old and new portions of the courthouse will be updated on the inside with work like ceiling tile replacements, paint and carpet. The exterior of the building is being cleaned and repaired with new cement and handrails.
"The east section of the courthouse was dedicated in 1922 and will soon be 100 years old," Engdahl said. "We are repairing and cleaning the exterior and upgrading the condition of several offices, restrooms and hallways."
District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek expects the courthouse renovations to go over well.
“I think people in Platte County will be very happy and proud of what goes on inside as far as decorating the courthouse and remodeling,” he said. “Once the exterior is finalized in the spring, I think they’ll be happy with that also.”
Along with the changes that the community can see, the Platte County Courthouse is also getting upgrades to its phone and IT systems.
“They’re things the public doesn’t see but it’s a major accomplishment when you update your technology and all that stuff…” Micek noted.
All three supervisors mentioned continued repairs to county-owned roads and bridges that were damaged by the 2019 floods, as well as the establishment of the E-911 Joint Communication Center (JCC).
"The final two of nine EWP (Emergency Watershed Protection) erosion projects will be completed by February," Engdahl said.
Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said many of the EWP projects have involved filling in soil that has been lost and shoring up certain places to prevent erosion in the future.
"The flood caused the majority of one-year road projects to be delayed but there is an aggressive schedule for 2021," Engdahl said.
Cromwell said the county has also finished up the last of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood repair projects, to the tune of approximately $2.3 million. FEMA is expected to help cover 75% of the cost of those projects.
"All the projects are complete; they've been submitted for reimbursement," Cromwell said.
After the projects have been reviewed, the funds will be obligated to the county.
Most of the projects are still in review. On Monday, Cromwell said the county has received approximately $31,000 in FEMA funds so far.
“Staff have worked really hard on making sure we’re dotting our i’s and crossing our t’s to get that reimbursement for Platte County,” Kwapnioski said.
JCC, housed at the Columbus Airport, opened in October 2019, but Platte County and the City of Columbus have been collaborating on streamlining 911 operations to ensure faster response times.
"Updates have further improved service and response times to city and county residents," Engdahl said.
In early December, another entity joined the JCC due to difficulty in filling dispatcher positions – Polk County.
Plans for 2021 include finishing current projects – road repairs and courthouse renovations. Engdahl added that the board is considering adding a human resources position, has been considering the future of the Platte County Fair and is expecting the findings of a study that investigated the potential of broadband development.
“Whether it’s roads or flood project or the courthouse restoration, our goal is to make Platte County a great place to work, grow a family and visit,” Kwapnioski said.
Reporter Molly Hunter and News Editor Hannah Schrodt wrote this story. Reach them at molly.hunter@lee.net or hannah.schrodt@lee.net.