Full steam ahead: Platte County Board Supervisors reflect on 2020, look to 2021

Another accomplishment the county saw is beginning renovations at the courthouse, which is set to finish in 2021.

Both the old and new portions of the courthouse will be updated on the inside with work like ceiling tile replacements, paint and carpet. The exterior of the building is being cleaned and repaired with new cement and handrails.

"The east section of the courthouse was dedicated in 1922 and will soon be 100 years old," Engdahl said. "We are repairing and cleaning the exterior and upgrading the condition of several offices, restrooms and hallways."

District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek expects the courthouse renovations to go over well.

“I think people in Platte County will be very happy and proud of what goes on inside as far as decorating the courthouse and remodeling,” he said. “Once the exterior is finalized in the spring, I think they’ll be happy with that also.”

Along with the changes that the community can see, the Platte County Courthouse is also getting upgrades to its phone and IT systems.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’re things the public doesn’t see but it’s a major accomplishment when you update your technology and all that stuff…” Micek noted.