Full unofficial Platte County 2022 primary election results

PLATTE COUNTY UNOFFICIAL 2022 PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
Total ballots cast: 5581
Republican Party: 4873
Democratic Party: 485
Libertarian Party: 8
Legal Marijuana NOW Party: 2
Nonpartisan: 213
Blank: 11
Rep Congress Dist 1
Jeff Fortenberry: 653
Curtis D. Hoffman: 82
Thireena Yuki Connely: 75
John Glen Weaver: 121
Mike Flood: 3777
Rep Governor
Michael Connely: 16
Brett Lindstrom: 546
Donna Nicole Carpenter: 10
Lela McNinch: 2
Theresa Thibodeau: 168
Jim Pillen: 3265
Troy Wentz: 6
Charles W. Herbster: 795
Breland Ridenour: 44
Rep Sec of State
Bob Evnen: 1195
Rex Schroder: 840
Robert J. Borer: 1708
Rep State Treasurer
John Murante: 1515
Paul Anderson: 1998
Rep Attorney General
Jennifer Hicks: 1240
Mike Hilgers: 2514
Rep State Auditor
Mike Foley: 2836
Larry Anderson: 1045
Rep Public Service Comm Dist 4
Rod Johnson: 1701
Eric Kamler: 1993
Rep County Super Dist 1
Fred Liss: 271
John Harms: 358
Rep County Super Dist 5
Bob Lloyd: 519
Anne Kinnison: 304
Dem Congress Dist 1
Patty Pansing Brooks: 352
Jazari Kural Zakaria: 65
Dem Governor
Carol Blood: 279
Roy A. Harris: 92
Lib Governor
Scott Zimmerman: 6
Lmn Attorney General
Larry Bolinger: 2
Lmn State Auditor
L. Leroy Lopez: 2
Legislature Dist 22
Mike Moser: 4019
Mike Goos: 605
Roy M. Zach: 601
Lower Elkhorn NRD
Mark Burenheide: 13
David Gustin: 14
Chuck Hamernik: 45
Loup River PPD
Jim Donohue: 624
John Hannah: 102
Brian Oppliger: 390