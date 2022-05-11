 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Full unofficial Platte County 2022 primary election results

  • 0

PLATTE COUNTY UNOFFICIAL 2022 PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Total ballots cast: 5581

Republican Party: 4873

Democratic Party: 485

Libertarian Party: 8

Legal Marijuana NOW Party: 2

Nonpartisan: 213

Blank: 11

Rep Congress Dist 1

Jeff Fortenberry: 653

Curtis D. Hoffman: 82

Thireena Yuki Connely: 75

John Glen Weaver: 121

Mike Flood: 3777

Rep Governor

Michael Connely: 16

Brett Lindstrom: 546

Donna Nicole Carpenter: 10

People are also reading…

Lela McNinch: 2

Theresa Thibodeau: 168

Jim Pillen: 3265

Troy Wentz: 6

Charles W. Herbster: 795

Breland Ridenour: 44

Rep Sec of State

Bob Evnen: 1195

Rex Schroder: 840

Robert J. Borer: 1708

Rep State Treasurer

John Murante: 1515

Paul Anderson: 1998

Rep Attorney General

Jennifer Hicks: 1240

Mike Hilgers: 2514

Rep State Auditor

Mike Foley: 2836

Larry Anderson: 1045

Rep Public Service Comm Dist 4

Rod Johnson: 1701

Eric Kamler: 1993

Rep County Super Dist 1

Fred Liss: 271

John Harms: 358

Rep County Super Dist 5

Bob Lloyd: 519

Anne Kinnison: 304

Dem Congress Dist 1

Patty Pansing Brooks: 352

Jazari Kural Zakaria: 65

Dem Governor

Carol Blood: 279

Roy A. Harris: 92

Lib Governor

Scott Zimmerman: 6

Lmn Attorney General

Larry Bolinger: 2

Lmn State Auditor

L. Leroy Lopez: 2

Legislature Dist 22

Mike Moser: 4019

Mike Goos: 605

Roy M. Zach: 601

Lower Elkhorn NRD

Mark Burenheide: 13

David Gustin: 14

Chuck Hamernik: 45

Loup River PPD

Jim Donohue: 624

John Hannah: 102

Brian Oppliger: 390

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RE/MAX car show returns Monday

RE/MAX car show returns Monday

RE/MAX Total Realty’s car show series is back in action on Monday and, according to locals, offers a variety of benefits to the Columbus community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News