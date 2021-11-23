FUMC youth and volunteers bake nearly 600 pies for fundraiser

For anyone who walked into First United Methodist Church (FUMC) this past weekend, the smell of freshly baked pies was inescapable.

What was more impressive was the number of pies created by the church's youth group members and volunteers.

In total, 583 pies were created as part of a fundraiser for the church's youth program, according to FUMC Christian Education and Youth Director Sarah Borgman.

The helpers made apple, pumpkin, pecan and Dutch apple pies Friday and Saturday in the kitchen at FUMC, 2710 14th St. in Columbus. The first day, the volunteers and youth spent most of the afternoon, and well into the night, creating the desserts. Then on Saturday they spent all day finishing making the pies.

“It’s for the youth,” Borgman said. “It’s our one and only fundraiser for the youth that we have all year. … It’s not for our mission trips or anything like that. It just goes toward our youth program. … We stopped doing all of our other fundraisers for our youth program when we started this."

Around 15-20 students from Columbus and Lakeview High and Columbus Middle schools helped prepare the pies. The kids can begin volunteering for the fundraiser starting in the fifth grade.

“The kids make everything from scratch,” Borgman said. “All the crust and fillings are made from scratch.”

CHS senior Kyson Krepel – who was in his fourth year volunteering for the fundraiser – said he wanted to help out as he was able to spend time with his friends and “getting my hands dirty” baking the pies.

“It’s a good thing,” he said. “I like the youth group here so I’ll keep doing it until I can.”

Krepel said his favorite part was making dough, adding jokingly, that’s a specialty of his because he’s good at repetitive tasks.

“I do well with that,” he said. “And I’ll help out wherever else I’m needed.”

The pies are preordered beforehand, Borgman said. The last day to do so this year was on Nov. 10.

This was the sixth year for the church fundraiser. It didn’t happen last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Borgman said.

Although it was canceled in 2020, the fundraiser has proven to be popular in the community. In the first year, around 200 pies were baked with the numbers growing quite a bit since then, Borgman said.

“Now, we’re over 500 pies each year,” she said. “… They’re really, really good. They’re quite yummy.”

The amount of money made through this year’s fundraiser hasn’t yet been determined. Borgman said once she calculates the cost of items bought to bake the pies, she’ll then know how much they made.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.