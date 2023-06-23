Between baseball, face painting, a beer garden and concert, Lindsay's Pivot Days will bring something for almost every audience. From June 24-25, the event will raise funds for Lindsay Area Development (LAD)'s general fund.

"It's a staple event in our community that happens over the summer and it brings everyone together in the park. It's a huge fundraiser for our community," LAD President Amber Klassen said.

Klassen said funds will go toward some of the projects the group has been working on around the community, such as the walking trail in the park.

"In the past we used donations and proceeds to go towards the walking trail, we got a grant last year from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and used the proceeds toward the walking trail," Klassen said.

Festivities kick off on June 23 with a cornhole tournament starting at 6 p.m. Teams cost $20 to register and doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee on June 23, but not June 24. Following the tournament, the Pioneer Band will play at 8 p.m. and go until midnight.

This year, the first activity slated for June 24 is a complete newcomer, according to LAD Secretary and Treasurer Jenny Korth. While fast pitch is traditional for adults, kids and youth baseball has been added to the roster starting at 9 a.m. on June 24. Klassen said they hope this event brings interest from visitors in a wider area around Lindsay in addition to giving kids something else to do.

"I think it's a great addition to the event, bringing in other surrounding communities and giving them an idea what we offer to the community of Lindsay and by doing that, bring people in to join the fun and give them a chance to go to the inflatable and the petting zoo and face painting," Klassen said.

Sand volleyball starts at 9 a.m. and teams for that cost $100 to register. from 9 a.m. to noon, a bloody mary bar will be available on free-will donation, Korth said.

"They always do an amazing job, it's donated and run by Jacklyn Wiese from Berkshire Hathaway and Shanda Beller from Howse Solutions, they do an amazing job, it's almost like a full breakfast, the best kind of bloody mary," Korth said.

Deb Wiese from Newman Grove will be bringing homemade goods and produce and the like on the 24th, Korth said, as well as Richard Bender and his antique tractor collection. Bender will also run the pedal pull scheduled for 10 a.m.

Throughout the afternoon, a petting zoo from Horn T Zoo, an alumni reunion luncheon, inflatables, medical health screenings, the traditional mug-holding contest and face painting by the Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family Spirit Squad. Donations from face painting will fund the squad's future performances. Representatives from Better Living Foster Care and Family Services will also have a booth with information during the day.

"That's a group very near and dear to our members. Some of our directors on LAD are foster parents, another member works in that field, so we're happy to have them bring more information to the community," Korth said.

Lindsay vs. Leigh men's softball starts at 7:30 p.m., followed by a deejay at 8 p.m., then at 10 p.m., fireworks sponsored by the Bank of Lindsay and the Farmers' Co-op start. A pivot point from the Lindsay Corporation, a sponsor of the event, will be auctioned off on BigIron.com on June 28 as part of the fundraising efforts.

"We just tried to really fill the day with activities for all ages. We want people to come, stay the whole day spending time with their families, bring the grandparents and get a little something for everybody," Korth said.