Fundraiser kicks off for Red, White, Kaboom!

Supporters will be able to have their own Red, White, Kaboom! in the form of T-shirts the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is selling to benefit the annual event.

The 12th annual Red, White, Kaboom! (RWK) will be held on Sunday, July 3, at Columbus High School with the fireworks scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

Previously held at Ag Park, RWK has taken place at the high school since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s event went well, said RWK Committee Chairwoman Kelsey Newman.

“We had a lot of great feedback,” Newman said. “The location is perfect as far as you can see the show from about anywhere in Columbus!”

The chamber’s goal is to raise $30,000 once again this year to fund the event and people can purchase a T-shirt to help support the cause. The T-shirt will be red, white and blue tie-dye with the ‘Something Good Columbus’ logo on the front and RWK sponsors listed on the back.

Along with the T-shirts, popcorn party bags will also be sold. The bags, from Sweet Harvest Popcorn Shoppe, will contain white popcorn mixed with red and blue candied popcorn.

The deadline to order RWK T-shirts is June 1 and they would need to be picked up on June 22. The deadline to order popcorn is June 15, with the pick-up date being June 29.

Orders can be placed at thecolumbuspage.com/events/red-white-kaboom/. Donations can be made via PayPal at bit.ly/Kaboom-Donate or Venmo at @Columbusareachamber.

This year’s RWK will fall on a Sunday but Newman noted she hopes that people will be back in Columbus from their weekend traveling.

“We hope that by the time the show starts, people are able to come and watch the show along with everyone in the community,” Newman said. “We are planning a few different little activities and vendors to be around at CHS. We just really want people to enjoy the show and celebrate America!”

As always, Newman said, she wants the fireworks show to bring together families, as well as the Columbus Community at large.

“It was so neat last year driving by the assisted living homes on 38th Street and all of their residents sitting outside patiently waiting for the show! Some assisted living homes threw their own little parties prior to the show. I know my granny said she has the best view at Meridian Gardens,” Newman said.

“I just want to thank everyone for their continued support for RWK and the Columbus community. We really appreciate it!”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

