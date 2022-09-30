Fundraisers to support Center for Survivors

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and this weekend people will have the chance to support the Center for Survivors, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Although based in Columbus, the Center for Survivors serves Boone, Butler, Colfax, Nance, Platte and Polk counties.

“We offer, of course, our crisis advocacy, emergency services,” said Volunteer Coordinator Denise Kollath. “We do have satellite offices in those other counties that are certain times. We also have our BHR, which is (short for) building healthy relationships, that are in schools. We do offer the 24-hour crisis line that people can call.”

BHR helps teens define and identify healthy and unhealthy relationships and is designed to help teens know how and where to get help if they or someone they know has experienced or is experiencing dating violence or sexual assault.

Additionally, the nonprofit has a Revolution program in which local high schoolers volunteer their time to spread awareness on dating violence and sexual assault to their peers and provide outreach in the community.

Kollath added the Center provides a Monday night support group for clients. Those interested in the support group can contact the nonprofit to find out more information.

All Center for Survivors services are offered in both English and Spanish, Kollath said.

“Anyone can come here to our office, there's no need to make an appointment,” Kollath said. “You can walk in and get a list of services. If they want to come and talk, we can find them an advocate that could sit down and meet with them one on one.”

As stated in a press release provided by the Center, on average, nearly 24 people are victims of physical abuse by an intimate partner every minute in the United States.

According to statistics provided by the Center for Survivors, 419 clients were served in 2021. There were a total of 3,726 client contacts for services including crisis counseling, follow up advocacy, education, training and personal advocacy. There were 715 calls to the Center’s crisis line.

“The Center for Survivors is the only agency within our six-county service area to provide services specific to the needs of domestic violence survivors,” said Lia Grant, executive director of the Center. “While it’s not often talked about, the reality is that many people in our community are affected by domestic violence. On average, we serve approximately 500 victims (unduplicated) each year.”

On Saturday, Oct. 1, 13th Street Again will be holding Shop for Survivors.

Ten percent of all sales from the following participating businesses (during the following times) will be donated to the Center: Urban Farm Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Cork & Barrel, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Tooley’s, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Barbara Jean’s, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Fabulous Forever, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Artzy Haven, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Valencia Boutique, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; BeYOUtiful Boutique, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Lavender Thyme, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regina’s Kitchen will not be open but will be matching the donation from the sales of Lavender Thyme.

Also on Saturday, the Seventh annual Cooking for a Cause fundraiser will take place in front of the Center for Survivors building, 3103 13th St., in the east parking lot.

For a free-will donation, people can receive meals between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Held by the Pitmasters, all proceeds go to the Center.

“These events help bring awareness to the issue and also help make a tremendous impact on the safety and well-being of our community. By participating in these events, you are helping keep our doors open to provide services to those who are in desperate need of our help,” Grant said.

“Last year, each event brought in close to $2,500, which means a grand total of $5,000! We hope these events will continue to grow each year! We are so grateful for the generosity of the Pitmasters and the participating businesses on 13th Street. Together, we can make a difference!”

At the end of October, the Center for Survivors Board of Directors is holding a Fun Pianos Dueling Pianos fundraiser at the Columbus Eagles club. According to Kollath, on Oct. 28, there will be the performance, a silent auction and hors d'oeuvres.

“I think everybody's had a pretty good turnout for them. I've been to them before and they're just a blast,” Kollath said. “It's a great time to just sit down and relax and being in the Eagles, it's going to be a nice, relaxed atmosphere.”