Funeral home celebrates 150th anniversary this month

“If they’re asking it must mean something to them -- it might not mean anything to us. It might seem silly, goofy, whatever, but to them it’s important,” Ramaekers said. “Every church and every nationality and ethnic group do different things, so you've got to learn to accommodate them. You learn to put your own beliefs aside.”

Ramaekers said much of helping families deal with grief is listening. Sharman added that sometimes dealing with grieving families is very difficult.

“Especially if you’re working with somebody that has lost a child and no matter what age,” Sharman said. “Because we’re parents also and so sometimes you feel like what would it feel like losing your own child and trying to put yourself into their shoes to see how they feel. You can kind of deal with it a little bit better that way.”

The two met after they started working at Gass Haney in the late 1990s, and they bought the business in 2006. Although running a business is stressful, they said it gives them the freedom to make their own choices and decisions.

“You work a lot of goofy hours, a lot of evenings, weekends, holidays,” Ramaekers said. “We miss a lot of family things, but it’s rewarding when you help a family and they tell you 'thanks.'”