Further details released in incident involving boy getting hit by car

Following a boy being hit by a vehicle last week, investigation by the Columbus Police Department showed no serious injuries or traffic violations.

Capt. Doug Molczyk told the Telegram earlier this week that the incident occurred at the intersection of 23rd St. and 23rd Ave. near Burger King. The boy had been transported to Columbus Community Hospital.

According to Capt. Todd Thalken, the 10-year-old boy had been crossing the road on his bicycle. Thalken, who spoke to the Telegram Friday morning, said the vehicle had been stopped at a red light. The driver continued forward when the light turned green and the boy had driven in front of the vehicle, which resulted in the incident.

Thalken said the boy received minor injuries but could not provide further comment for privacy reasons.

There were no tickets or charges issued to the driver, he added.

