Future Fund endowment campaign nearing the end

The Columbus Area Future Fund is nearing the end of a funding campaign that will benefit the community for years to come.
The Future Fund is an affiliate of the Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF), a nonprofit organization that supports the growth of philanthropy in communities around the state. Several years ago, the Future Fund was one of five NCF affiliates selected to participate in the Sherwood Foundation’s “Building Community Capacity in Rural Nebraska” initiative.
For the Future Foundation, the goal has been to raise $500,000 by Dec. 31. Sherwood is matching 50 cents for every dollar raised, bringing the total contribution to $750,000.
“It all goes into an endowment fund. We get the use of the interest,” Future Fund Campaign Committee Co-chair Rick Chochon said.
The additional interest earned by the endowment will allow the Future Fund to increase the size of an annual community grant.
“We’re going to build a grant in town from about $10,000 a year to $45,000 or $50,000 a year,” Chochon said.
The Future Fund has had a hand in multiple community projects over the years, including the creation of the STEAM and STEM academies at the three high schools in Columbus.
“We helped out with the all-inclusive playground (at) Lost Creek Elementary School. We’ve helped out with some housing studies for Columbus," Chochon said. "We have a lot of unemployment and we need to bring more workers to town, so that’s why we helped with the housing study."
The Future Fund also helped create a Youth Philanthropy Council made up of high school students who work to better Columbus, Chochon said.
The Future Fund will be able to fund more community improvement projects with the money it is raising. The Sherwood Foundation has been contributing its portion of the funds along the way. For every $25,000 the Future Fund raises, Sherwood contributes $12,500.
“The money has to be collected first, but it’s not $500,000 or nothing,” Chochon said.
So far, 60 individuals and organizations have made contributions. Right now, the Future Fund has $30,000 left to raise in unassigned contributions.
But, NCF Chief Operating Officer K.C. Belitz said the Building Community Capacity program isn’t just about raising money. Part of the goal, he said, has been to grow the philanthropic community and culture in Columbus.
“That’s part of what NCF and Sherwood have been intentional about. This cohort of five communities has worked together for five years,” Belitz said.
Over the last decade and a half or so, Belitz said there have been three rounds of the Building Community Capacity Grants from the Sherwood Foundation that were given to affiliates of the Nebraska Community Foundation. The Future Foundation has been part of the most recent round, along with the communities of Keith County, Stuart, Howells and Imperial.
“For Columbus, one of the goals the Future Fund established at the beginning of this process was not just to raise the money, but really be intentional about creating a culture of philanthropy,” Belitz said.
Belitz said the campaign gives individuals and organizations with deep roots in Columbus a unique opportunity to give back to the community.
“This is something you can do to leave a legacy here and make a difference here and change the future here,” Belitz said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
