Future Fund endowment campaign nearing the end

The Columbus Area Future Fund is nearing the end of a funding campaign that will benefit the community for years to come.

The Future Fund is an affiliate of the Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF), a nonprofit organization that supports the growth of philanthropy in communities around the state. Several years ago, the Future Fund was one of five NCF affiliates selected to participate in the Sherwood Foundation’s “Building Community Capacity in Rural Nebraska” initiative.

For the Future Foundation, the goal has been to raise $500,000 by Dec. 31. Sherwood is matching 50 cents for every dollar raised, bringing the total contribution to $750,000.

“It all goes into an endowment fund. We get the use of the interest,” Future Fund Campaign Committee Co-chair Rick Chochon said.

The additional interest earned by the endowment will allow the Future Fund to increase the size of an annual community grant.

“We’re going to build a grant in town from about $10,000 a year to $45,000 or $50,000 a year,” Chochon said.

The Future Fund has had a hand in multiple community projects over the years, including the creation of the STEAM and STEM academies at the three high schools in Columbus.