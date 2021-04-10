Gaining ground: Mayor, East-Central talk vaccine information

Meanwhile, Bulkley said boosters are another unknown.

"When we hear about it, I think it's important to heed the advice that comes forth," Bulkley said.

Sepers said boosters will likely be necessary, but when and how often remain unclear.

"We don't know what we don't know," Sepers said. "...Experts believe that … we're going to need a booster. If that is at six months, at nine months, at one year, we don't know. The clinical trial data will tell us what we need to know on that."

In addition to extending the protection offered by the vaccine, boosters may be necessary in light of spreading COVID-19 variants. Some of the variants are much more contagious than the original strain and may be deadlier.

"We keep hearing about these variants," Bulkley said. "Are the current vaccines effective against the new variants that we hear about?"

While the exact capacity of existing vaccines against variants remains unclear, experts believe they offer some protection.