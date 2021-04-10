Gaining ground: Mayor, East-Central talk vaccine information

A return to some version of pre-pandemic 'normal' may finally seem within reach, but COVID-19 vaccination will be the key to getting there.
"More than anything, I'm hearing that people want to get back to normal, and are, mainly because of the vaccines," Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said.
Right now, anyone 16 years of age or older can register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in the East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) area, which encompasses Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties.
"I know that everyone's tired of COVID," ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said. "...But we just need to finish strong."
As of Friday around noon, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that 10.9% of Platte County residents are fully vaccinated. A strong finish will mean getting that number closer to 70%.
Platte County residents can register for a free vaccine appointment at vaccinate.ne.gov or by calling the Nebraska State Vaccine Hotline at 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.
After that, there are a lot of unknowns, but there are reasons to be optimistic.
"People (are) wondering about how long does the vaccine last, what is its duration," Bulkley said.
Ongoing vaccine clinical trials aren't yet more than a year old, so it's impossible to know how they will work over the long run.
"One study that was concluded mid-March looked at 4,000 health care workers," Sepers said.
The study found mRNA vaccines — like those developed by Pfizer and Moderna — to be about 90% effective against COVID-19 after about 13 weeks in the real world, rather than under clinical trial conditions.
Meanwhile, a clinical trial on the Pfizer vaccine showed efficacy go from 95% to 91% at the six-month mark.
"That's very promising data," Sepers said.
Meanwhile, Bulkley said boosters are another unknown.
"When we hear about it, I think it's important to heed the advice that comes forth," Bulkley said.
Sepers said boosters will likely be necessary, but when and how often remain unclear.
"We don't know what we don't know," Sepers said. "...Experts believe that … we're going to need a booster. If that is at six months, at nine months, at one year, we don't know. The clinical trial data will tell us what we need to know on that."
In addition to extending the protection offered by the vaccine, boosters may be necessary in light of spreading COVID-19 variants. Some of the variants are much more contagious than the original strain and may be deadlier.
"We keep hearing about these variants," Bulkley said. "Are the current vaccines effective against the new variants that we hear about?"
While the exact capacity of existing vaccines against variants remains unclear, experts believe they offer some protection.
"At this point, our strategy overall has been a race against time to get as many people vaccinated as possible before the variants 'arrive' in the state of Nebraska. We know that they're here," Sepers said.
According to CDC data, the Brazilian and British variants are in Nebraska.
Until more is known about the variants and vaccines, Sepers said it will be important to continue non-pharmaceutical measures against COVID-19, such as social distancing, sanitizing and wearing masks.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.