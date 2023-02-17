In March of 2022, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick was accepted to Leadership Nebraska's 14th class. Now, almost a year later, he has graduated, bringing new perspectives to his role at the chamber.

"The things we're dealing with here, everyone is dealing with, we had, through that leadership group, already been able to talk thru problems like workforce housing," Brunswick said.

That issue, in particular, was one he had a chance to discuss with professionals from other communities, such as Norfolk and Kearney. That, Leadership Nebraska Executive Director Roberta Pinkerton said, is one of the biggest facets of the program. That concept ties into their second biggest facet: learning by seeing how others have done it.

"As we traveled around the state we saw a lot of best practices, saw a lot of what other communities are doing and got to talk to senators, mayors, other chambers and economic developers that are doing projects Columbus needs," Pinkerton said.

The program, which took course in six two-day sessions between June 2022 and January 2023, took 30 participants across the state to various businesses and locations, such as Western Sugar in Scottsbluff, the University of Nebraska-Kearney (UNK), and State Sen. John Lowe's office. The university, Brunswick said, was especially valuable in his research on child care facilities across the state.

"In Kearney we spent a lot of time on the UNK campus, they have a fantastic child care center there, so I spent some time talking with them about some things we're facing here and they had some great insight," Brunswick said.

The selection process is based on the leadership abilities of applicants now and in the future, Pinkerton said. Applicants have to list exactly how they are involved in the community, which Brunswick said was somewhat challenging to make fit in the space provided. A committee selects 30 people from the state from those applications.

"They ask a question about community leadership and we're very involved in everything around here so it gives me a lot to talk about, so I had to figure out what are the best things to talk about," Brunswick said.

Pinkerton said those chosen are the type that the committee thinks will go on to lead in a bigger way than they already are, and the program is a good stepping point between those places.

"We want people who are already doing things, who have the drive to go on and become future leaders in the state, city council, a legislative seat," Pinkerton said. "We want those people who are going to be making decisions for the future of our state."

Last, Pinkerton said, participants establish a larger network of professionals for future contact, whether industry professionals, fellow community figures, even just those from a neighboring city. Brunswick added that those in the group are from communities of varying sizes, which allows for some perspective on the things they may be trying to solve in their community.

"The economic developer from Kearney was in the group as well as the economic developer from Fall City, so a community a little bigger than us and one substantially smaller than us, working through different solutions," Brunswick said. "To have those friends in your corner is always good."