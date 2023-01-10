Gall first baby of 2023 at Columbus Community Hospital

It took a few days, but Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) welcomed the first baby of 2023 born at its facilities.

Brock Jay Gall came into this world on Jan. 5 at 6:27 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20.5 inches in length.

Brock is the second son of Morgan and Alex Gall of Clarkson. Morgan is originally from Humphrey while Alex is from Clarkson.

Morgan said she had a good pregnancy and delivery, though there was a surprise.

The couple had decided to remain in the dark regarding the baby’s gender, so they were not expecting to have a boy.

Brock joins a brother, Baylor, who is 16-months-old and was born on Labor Day. The Galls had decided to keep Baylor’s gender a surprise as well.

Brock also seemed eager to meet his family as he came a little earlier than expected.

According to Morgan, she was seen by two doctors who gave her two different due dates.

“It was the sixth or the 18th – we never knew,” Alex said.

Brock’s grandparents are Kevin and Linda Bender of Humphrey, Amy Arkfeld of Norfolk and Kenneth Gall of Clarkson. One of Brock’s grandparents said that he is a very good baby.

As for Baylor, he’s reportedly already acting like a caring big brother. When the Gall family was being interviewed by The Columbus Telegram on Jan. 6, Baylor was anxious to hold Brock.

“He’s very protective already,” Morgan said.

Morgan added they never expected Brock to be the first baby of the year.

“When they told us I was like ‘woah.’ The nurses were cheering when I walked through here,” Morgan said.

With the first baby of 2023 not being born until Jan. 5, it appeared that the Galls kick started a reaction.

“Two more were born after Brock was born,” Morgan said.

When asked how it felt to finally hold Brock after he came into this world, Morgan said “it’s awesome.”

CCH gifted the Gall family a year’s supply of diapers for having the first baby of 2023.

In 2022, there were 523 babies born at the hospital.

“We are equally excited for every family who chooses Columbus Community Hospital,” said Mike Hansen, president and CEO of CCH. “I want to congratulate the family of the first baby born in 2023 and thank our staff for providing exceptional care year-round.”