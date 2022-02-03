'Game-changer': Pillen talks about Nebraska Farm Bureau endorsement

Gubernatorial hopeful Jim Pillen said after he announced his bid last year, he has been amazed at the number of support he’s received for his “grassroots campaign."

Pillen, a Columbus pig farmer and Pillen Family Farms founder, recently received one of his biggest endorsements to date -- the Nebraska Farm Bureau. Pillen and the grassroots organization talked Wednesday about the Platte County native’s campaign in front of a crowd of about 40 at Pillen Family Farms, 4438 Old Mill Road in Columbus.

“For a kid who grew up west of Platte Center at the end of scoop shovel and pitchfork, no way could you dream (this),” Pillen told The Columbus Telegram after the endorsement.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots farm organization that works to help farmers and ranchers statewide and enhance the state’s agriculture.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue said the organization has a policy in which it polls county farm bureaus across the state about the governor’s race and if they should endorse a candidate. The results came back this past Monday and found the farm bureau members wanted Pillen, McHargue said.

“We wanted to ensure Jim gets elected to be our next governor,” McHargue said. “… I believe that our endorsement has the most impact on anybody who can endorse you. The reason is because we are organized in all the counties across Nebraska.

“We’ve been in business for 100 years and the ag sector signage is really important when you’re running the campaign. What do farmers have? We’ve got property. We can get those signs out and when the Nebraska Farm Bureau endorses someone, that includes our staff going to work with the campaign staff.”

Pillen called the support from the Nebraska Farm Bureau as “a game-changer.”

“Their endorsement and how they got it (through the survey) really gives us great momentum,” Pillen said.

He also said to the crowd, “Our campaign went from this level (holding his hand about shoulder high) to the top of the rafters (pointing to the Pillen Family Farms ceiling).”

McHargue praised Pillen for his passion for education as the Platte County native has been a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents for the past 10 years.

“He knows education is critically important to Nebraska,” McHargue said. “But he also knows how we fund education is broken and we need to tackle that conversation. That’s going to be a big conversation.”

McHargue said property tax plays a huge role in funding the education system, especially in rural Nebraska.

He added that Pillen's agricultural background also makes him an ideal candidate.

Nebraska Farm Bureau Political Action Committee Chairwoman Sherry Vinton said voters have a candidate in Pillen who is “a real farmer and real businessman.”

Nebraska Farm Bureau isn’t the only noticeable endorsement Pillen has received recently. In January, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced his support of the Republican hopeful.

“I can tell you this being across the whole state there are really two things that are consistent,” Pillen said. “Number one, it’s how great the Nebraska people are everywhere. And number two how appreciative everybody is of Gov. Ricketts’ conservative leadership. So his endorsement is an equally big deal. We’re humbled and very, very grateful.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

