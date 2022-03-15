Gas prices see recent spike in Columbus

Everybody is talking about gas prices these days.

With good reason too, as Columbus – and the rest of the U.S. - has been hit with an increase in prices recently. On Monday, most gas stations in Columbus had super unleaded priced at $3.79 while unleaded was $4.09.

The increase comes down to the war in Ukraine as it is pushing oil and gas costs into high gear. Gas prices fluctuate widely from state to state because of differing taxes and regulations, as well as the local cost of doing business.

“Obviously, it takes a hit out of everyone,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said of the recent increase in gas prices. “We all use fuel in our vehicles to get around. That’s the first hit. The second hit that will come is the increase in prices related to delivery costs.”

Inflation has become an ongoing financial burden for several Americans ranging from filling up their car at the gas station, lining up at the grocery checkout lane, spending money for clothes, paying monthly rent to bartering for a car.

According to the original five-year average by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE), the projected cost for gas in 2022 was supposed to be around $2.25 this month.

Those projected prices are nowhere near as they have been in recent weeks.

The national average price for gas has topped $4 a gallon for the first time in over a decade, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy is a national tech company that tracks real-time fuel prices at over 150,000 stations across North America, according to the company’s website.

Locally, the average monthly cost for regular unleaded gasoline was $3.37 in February in Columbus as reported by the NDEE on March 1. Compared to February 2021, gas costs $2.49 on average.

There hasn’t been new information about this month from NDEE; the updates typically happen once per month.

NDEE also reported gas prices have steadily gone up since December 2021.

Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said the gas costs do impact the distance visitors are willing to drive for events, seeing family and more.

“As they continue to climb, I would expect it will definitely impact travel, especially air travel because it will be increasingly more expensive to operate flights,” McNeil said. “The hope is we see an increase in staycations and shorter-distance overnight trips (and) more regional. For example, (it can be) someone from Norfolk coming to check out Columbus and Platte County for a weekend."

Bulkley said he knows current times have been trying.

“The situation in Eastern Europe with Russia and Ukraine is terrible,” he said. “I don’t feel that people are too upset with spending a little bit more if that’s our way of supporting in helping.

“… From a city standpoint, it will have an impact – we’re no different than any business. We have lots of fuel-eating trucks and equipment. We budget fuel as an item so that’s an increase that we didn’t take into account. We’ll have to adjust to that.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.