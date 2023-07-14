Members of the Columbus community will now have a local option for their gastroenterology needs.

Gastroenterology is a branch of medicine centered on the digestive system and its disorders. Previously, the community had been without a specialist in this field, but Dr. Tyler McVay is coming on board at Columbus General Surgery.

Dr. Jeremy Albin, a general surgeon at the practice, said they are looking forward to McVay joining so locals won’t have to travel to a bigger city to get the care they need.

“There is a lot of overlap between gastroenterology and general surgery,” Albin said. “But there are definitely very specific things that we just aren't able to take care of or don't have the expertise to take care of. Specifically, medical gastroenterology, managing complex GI (gastrointestinal) conditions like Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, specific liver and intestinal conditions.”

McVay, Albin added, is able to provide that service to locals as well as some operative GI procedures.

“We feel like he's going to have a lot of value to people that are in our community to be able to not necessarily have to drive to Omaha, Lincoln or elsewhere to be able to see a gastroenterologist (and) address some of those issues,” Albin said.

McVay hails from Yankton, South Dakota, and comes from a family of doctors.

“My father was a cardiologist in Yankton. And his dad, my grandfather, was a surgeon in Yankton,” he said. “It was just something I had kind of looked up to since I was little and I wanted to be a part of that.”

McVay received his undergraduate degree in biology from Loyola University Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, and attended medical school at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency and GI fellowship in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah.

McVay joined a gastroenterology practice in Denver, Colorado, in 2019 and will be starting outreach work in Nebraska a couple of times a month starting in July.

The gastroenterologist said he enjoys practicing medicine because of the connections he makes with others.

“I can meet and have some conversations and help people with their quality of life,” McVay said. “Overall, though, it is about the relationships that you make with the patients and to help them through difficult times.

Joining Columbus General Surgery, he said, will be a convenience for locals. He added the long travel distances have most likely been a major barrier for Columbus residents and has probably led to several people not seeking care and having their GI issues going unresolved.

Albin noted McVay will start out coming to their practice a couple of days a month and hopefully start spending more time here.

On a personal level, Albin added, he’s also looking forward to McVay coming to Columbus.

“I even have patients in mind that I feel like Dr. McVay actually could do a better job of taking care of than I can, just because I don’t have that area of expertise to take care of some of these complex conditions,” Albin said.

McVay noted that he’s from a small town that required doctors to travel in from time to time to provide care.

“I appreciate the need for outreach medical work,” McVay said. “I'm excited to be able to provide that in Columbus and that I plan to be coming there for the long term in the future.”