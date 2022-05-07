Gene Trouba - Platte County Supervisor District 7 Q&A
Question: Name and position you are running for.
A: Gene Trouba. Platte County Supervisor District 7
Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?
A: I grew up in the Cortland area and have lived in Columbus 42 years.
Q: Tell us about your immediate family.
A: I have been married to my wife, Lynne, of 48 years. We have three adult married children and eight grandchildren.
Q: What is your current occupation?
A: I am retired.
Q: Why did you decide to run for office?
A: I decided to run for county supervisor as a way of becoming more involved in the community and county government. As a resident of Platte County for 42 years, I felt a civic duty to give back to the community.
Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?
A: I've been involved in the community through St. Isidore Church, Scotus Central Catholic School, a Nebraska Energy Federal Credit Union board member and civic organizations Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus, Jaycees, Optimists Club, Toastmasters, Downtown Run Around and National Accountants Association.
Q: What qualifies you for this office?
A: I have experience working in accounting, finance, budgeting, income tax and management. My experience includes multiple bond issues, audits, presentation of budget and financials to board of directors, customer groups and managing constructions projects. I am an open listener who gathers the facts to make decisions.
Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Platte County (if running for city council the top two issues in Columbus) and, if elected, how would you address them?
A: Important issues in Platte County in my opinion are the roads of Platte County and future use of Platte County Ag Park. I believe the county needs to continue to have an active 4-H program for all citizens of Platte County. The facilities at Ag Park need to be utilized by the community. I am concerned with the amount of truck traffic that travels through Columbus. This a safety concern that should be solved with a bypass or arterial needed to provide access to the industrial sites of the county. There are suggested solution proposed and studies made over the past years. We need to pull then off the shelf, dust them off and push forward to construct such safe route.
Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?
A: I think the Platte County needs to support the development of broadband services to the rural areas. Today, we are a technological society that relies on the computer, iPhone, iPads, laptops, irrigation controls, education, markets, farming, business and many more uses. Having an advanced technology provides opportunities for business and industrial development in our county.
Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?
A: My most adventurous activity was zip lining in Mexico. What a thrill and experience. I hope I have the chance to do it again.