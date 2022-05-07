Gene Trouba - Platte County Supervisor District 7 Q&A

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Platte County (if running for city council the top two issues in Columbus) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Important issues in Platte County in my opinion are the roads of Platte County and future use of Platte County Ag Park. I believe the county needs to continue to have an active 4-H program for all citizens of Platte County. The facilities at Ag Park need to be utilized by the community. I am concerned with the amount of truck traffic that travels through Columbus. This a safety concern that should be solved with a bypass or arterial needed to provide access to the industrial sites of the county. There are suggested solution proposed and studies made over the past years. We need to pull then off the shelf, dust them off and push forward to construct such safe route.