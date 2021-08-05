Genoa Indian School celebration being held next week

11 – 11:15 a.m., a memorial program, by Nancy Carlson, honoring those associated with the school who have died in the last two years.

11:15 – 11:30 a.m., presentation of the Genoa U.S. Indian School and a Wolfe Family Scholarship which is given to the descendent of a former student.

11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Native American tacos and fry bread will be for sale; the treat is made by Jan Ellston and her family. They are descendants of former students.

12:45 p.m., the barn tour will be led by Monte Swantek.

1 – 5 p.m., the Genoa Historical Museum is open downtown featuring Pawnee and Mormon artifacts and photos.

1:30 – 2 p.m., Digital Project Specialists Dr. Margaret Jacobs and Susana Geliga, with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will share information on the digitizing program for the Genoa Indian School.

2 – 3 p.m., Aaron LaPointe, a former scholarship winner and director of HoChunk Farms, and his aunt will share information on his work, family history and cultural history.

3 p.m. – All Native Americans will be introduced and have the opportunity to share memories they know about the school and about their families who attended.