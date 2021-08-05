Genoa Indian School celebration being held Saturday

The Genoa Indian School Recognition and Remembrance Celebration will held on Saturday at the Genoa Indian School Museum & Interpretive Center, 209 E. Webster in Genoa.
This is the 31st year of this celebration, which aims to honor and celebrate the students that attended the Genoa School, the 46 tribal nations that had students attend have sent their tribal nation’s flag and/or tribal seal. Great meaning and tribal identity is associated with their flag and the gift of a flag is one of the highest honors a tribal nation can bestow. These beautiful and colorful flags and seals are on display in the Genoa Indian School Interpretive Center.
The day’s activities start in the air-conditioned St. Rose of Lima Community Center, next door to the Indian School. At 10 a.m. the research center will open and be available until 4 p.m. with researchers Linda Sass and Michelle Tiedje. At the research center, descendants are invited to look up family members, view photos and old school newspapers. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be Native American jewelry and crafts to purchase and tours of the Indian School Interpretive Center. All native crafters are encouraged to bring items for sale. There is no charge for a table; call 402-993-6055 to reserve a table.
10:30 – 11 a.m., presentation on Simon Redbird, a former teacher at the Genoa School, by Nickie Drozd.
11 – 11:15 a.m., a memorial program, by Nancy Carlson, honoring those associated with the school who have died in the last two years.
11:15 – 11:30 a.m., presentation of the Genoa U.S. Indian School and a Wolfe Family Scholarship which is given to the descendent of a former student.
11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Native American tacos and fry bread will be for sale; the treat is made by Jan Ellston and her family. They are descendants of former students.
12:45 p.m., the barn tour will be led by Monte Swantek.
1 – 5 p.m., the Genoa Historical Museum is open downtown featuring Pawnee and Mormon artifacts and photos.
1:30 – 2 p.m., Digital Project Specialists Dr. Margaret Jacobs and Susana Geliga, with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will share information on the digitizing program for the Genoa Indian School.
2 – 3 p.m., Aaron LaPointe, a former scholarship winner and director of HoChunk Farms, and his aunt will share information on his work, family history and cultural history.
3 p.m. – All Native Americans will be introduced and have the opportunity to share memories they know about the school and about their families who attended.
An ice cream social will be the final activity at 3:45 p.m. This will conclude a day full of entertaining and educational experiences. In addition, everyone is encouraged to pay their respects at the Pawnee Memorial in the east end of the Valley View Cemetery and at the veteran’s memorial in the Genoa city park.
The general public is encouraged to attend all these free activities and learn about this Federal Boarding School – the only one in Nebraska and a National Historic Site – and about the native tribe students who attended the school.
The day’s activities are sponsored by the Genoa Indian School Foundation.
Visit the Genoa Indian School web pages; genoaindianschoolmuseum.org and genoaindianschool.org and the Facebook page for background information. For event information, call 402-993-6036 or 402-993-6055.