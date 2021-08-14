Genoa Indian School holding celebration today

Foundation Secretary Nancy Carlson said the event was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said masks are not required at the event, but they are recommended.

Institutions like the Genoa Indian School have been in the news recently with the discovery of hundreds of children's remains in unmarked graves near the sites of former Canadian Native American boarding schools.

In June, Deb Haaland -- the U.S. Secretary of the Interior and the first Native American to serve as a U.S. Cabinet secretary -- announced a comprehensive review of the federal government's Indian boarding school policies.

"(We) are working with the U.S. Secretary of the Interior and we will be doing research on our files," Carlson said. "...We do not know for sure where (the cemetery) is and all of the land now is privately owned and we figured the federal government has more ability to go on and find these graves."

The Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School was one of approximately 20 federal boarding schools, and the only one in Nebraska.