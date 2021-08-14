Genoa Indian School holding celebration today

Although revelations surrounding the legacies of Native American residential schools have only recently garnered international attention, the Genoa Indian School Foundation has been working to preserve and share the experiences of former students for over 30 years.
Events throughout the day on Saturday at the Genoa U.S. Indian School Interpretive Center, 209 E. Webster Ave. in Genoa, will mark the 31st Remembrance and Recognition event since 1990. Activities will start at various times but the celebration will generally last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Various speakers, presentations and memorial programs will cover the history of the school and former students. The line-up has changed recently and an updated schedule can be found on the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation Facebook page.
"It's free to attend," Foundation Board Member and volunteer Alyce Tejral said.
During the event, people will also be able to explore the Center, which has become a museum.
"In the upstairs west room we have the original murals that the boys painted and then they used those murals as the pattern for their bridle- and harness-making," Tejral said. "They're on plaster and over 100-years-old."
Foundation Secretary Nancy Carlson said the event was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said masks are not required at the event, but they are recommended.
Institutions like the Genoa Indian School have been in the news recently with the discovery of hundreds of children's remains in unmarked graves near the sites of former Canadian Native American boarding schools.
In June, Deb Haaland -- the U.S. Secretary of the Interior and the first Native American to serve as a U.S. Cabinet secretary -- announced a comprehensive review of the federal government's Indian boarding school policies.
"(We) are working with the U.S. Secretary of the Interior and we will be doing research on our files," Carlson said. "...We do not know for sure where (the cemetery) is and all of the land now is privately owned and we figured the federal government has more ability to go on and find these graves."
The Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School was one of approximately 20 federal boarding schools, and the only one in Nebraska.
"All told, there were like 300 boarding schools but they weren't all federal, some were church-run and other ones. The Secretary wants all of them inspected so this is going to be a long process," Carlson said.
The school in Genoa operated for 50 years starting in 1884 and enrolled thousands of children. Tejral said the former students included boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 22.
"It closed in 1934 and then the school was used by the state of Nebraska as a prison farm," Carlson said. "In 1951 the University of Nebraska took it over and used it as a seed farm and most of the buildings were sold off at that time."
There were originally 30 buildings on the campus, but today only the former Genoa Manual Training Building is owned by the Foundation.
"That was where they were taught the trades of harness-making, carpentry, tailoring, printing -- the trades that most of the boys were taught," Carlson said.
Citizens of Genoa established the Genoa Indian School Foundation in 1990 and turned the building into the Center it is today.
Carlson said most of the school's former students have passed away, but the Foundation's mission is to preserve their stories and experiences and educate the public.
In October, the Foundation announced the launch of the Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project website, genoaindianschool.org. The project aims to digitize records, oral histories, community narratives and artifacts.
"There are so many people who aren't aware of what the school was like," Carlson said. "...I talked to former students and each one of them had a different viewpoint. Each one of them saw it differently."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.