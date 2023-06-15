The Genoa United Methodist Church has served the community for the past 139 years but is expected to close this summer.

Connie Kramer, who has been a lay minister there for the past two years, said the church is closing due to the dwindling number of people involved in it. She added the majority of the congregation is elderly, and there have been some who have passed away or moved to nursing homes or out of town.

“There's not a lot of people left to fill the roles in the church, and it's just time,” Kramer said.

Although she would like to see the church stay open, a number of factors also contributing to the closure.

“…Financially, and it's just like every other organization, there's only a few people that step up to the plate. After COVID it never really recovered,” Kramer said, adding they have had the services streamed online. “We just don't have the numbers that it is viable to keep it open.”

According to historical information provided by a church member, the church’s roots can be traced back to 1858 when the Rev. Jacob Adriance was appointed in charge of a 300-mile circuit that included Platte, Boone, Madison, Nance and other counties. The Nebraska Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church was organized in 1861.

In the fall of 1884, the deed for the church was given and the cornerstone was laid on July 23, 1885. At that time, the building consisted of one room and a smaller addition on the east side used for a Sunday school.

A parsonage was built in 1893, a metal ceiling was installed and interior painting completed in 1906. A west wing was added in 1910 and, from 1913 to 1917, lamps were replaced by electric lights, a furnace replaced the stove in that stood in the south end of the church and an organ for the piano.

In 1930, a new furnace, plumbing and fixtures were added and the basement was enlarged. Oak flooring was added, the basement upgraded and a new kitchen installed in 1947.

The year of 1967 saw the addition of an educational wing with more improvements completed in 1977, including new front doors, kitchen appliances, cushions for the pews and remodeling of the parsonage. A complete renovation of the sanctuary was completed in 1984, with other updates being done throughout the years.

A last service and closing ceremony is being planned.

The building itself is being offered to the city or the school.

“The conference that we belong to would like to see it be utilized in the community for a community service,” Kramer said. “Something that brings some help to the community, whether it be a museum or a day care or something on that order.”

As for current congregation members, the church can help those who want to continue attending a Methodist church find another church to join.

“Being elderly, a lot of the people … don't feel like they want to drive a ways to go to church. So they may be looking for to join another church there in Genoa,” she said.

Over all, the response to the church closing has been sad, Kramer said.

“A lot of people that have gone there when they were younger or went to Sunday school or were confirmed there,” she added. “It's always sad to see something like that close.

"God has a plan for everybody and for every church. I'm sure that things will work out."