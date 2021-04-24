Get out and move more

I am probably confusing you by saying, “Do not just exercise.”
So, let me explain myself.
If you are exercising 30 minutes a day, you are doing more than many people. However, if you are exercising 30 minutes a day and then sitting all day at work, in your car and while you watch TV in the evening, then exercise is not enough.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the American Cancer Society and other health organizations recommend adults participate in at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity each week (or a combination of moderate and vigorous intensity activity). These organizations also recommend that we spread these active times throughout the week. This does not mean, however, that we can exercise one time a day and stay inactive the rest of the day.
According to the American Cancer Society, a lack of physical activity increases the risk for obesity, heart and vascular disease, diabetes, cancer and earlier death. Sitting for many hours a day — even for people who get enough physical activity when they are not sitting — also increases these health risks. A July 26, 2019 study in the JAMA Network Open found that between 2007 and 2017, U.S. adults increased their sitting time to more than 6.4 hours per day, up from 5.7 hours in 2007.
How do we reverse this? In my opinion, it starts with becoming more aware of what we are doing every day and being intentional about moving more.
Here are a few things you can do to move more throughout your day:
• Take the stairs rather than the elevator.
• Walk or bike to your destination.
• Try to get up every hour during your workday.
• Exercise at lunch with your co-workers, family or friends.
• Take a 20-minute exercise break at work to stretch or take a quick walk.
• Walk to visit a co-worker instead of sending an email.
• Go dancing with a partner or friends.
• Plan active vacations rather than driving trips.
• Wear a pedometer or movement tracker every day to increase your daily number of steps.
• Join a sports or recreation team.
• Have active meetings at the gym.
• Stand while you are on the phone (maybe try some exercises while on the phone).
• Stand during meetings.
Moving more is so important. Remember to keep exercising at least 30 minutes per day, and then try to move more throughout the rest of your day as well.
Do you remember when we had to get up to change the TV station? Or when we got out of the car to open the garage door? Or when we got out of our chair to answer the landline phone on the wall?
We used to move more because we had to, and now everything is available at the click of a button. These modern conveniences cause us to be more sedentary. Try not to fall into this trap. The less you move, the more you cannot do, and your body will literally forget how to perform activities.
I think hip rolls, shoulder rolls and wrist and ankle movement should be a part of our daily routine. Go through the motions of skipping, jumping, swinging a bat and shooting a basket. You will be amazed how different activities feel when you have not done them for a while.
As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Jerusalem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how people can become involved, contact Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.
Jen Brownlow is the wellness director at the Columbus Family YMCA.