Get out and move more

I am probably confusing you by saying, “Do not just exercise.”

So, let me explain myself.

If you are exercising 30 minutes a day, you are doing more than many people. However, if you are exercising 30 minutes a day and then sitting all day at work, in your car and while you watch TV in the evening, then exercise is not enough.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the American Cancer Society and other health organizations recommend adults participate in at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity each week (or a combination of moderate and vigorous intensity activity). These organizations also recommend that we spread these active times throughout the week. This does not mean, however, that we can exercise one time a day and stay inactive the rest of the day.

According to the American Cancer Society, a lack of physical activity increases the risk for obesity, heart and vascular disease, diabetes, cancer and earlier death. Sitting for many hours a day — even for people who get enough physical activity when they are not sitting — also increases these health risks. A July 26, 2019 study in the JAMA Network Open found that between 2007 and 2017, U.S. adults increased their sitting time to more than 6.4 hours per day, up from 5.7 hours in 2007.