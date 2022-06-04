Get ready to race! Columbus Area United Way holds 25th annual Lazy River Duck Run

Are you feeling lucky? The Columbus big gamble is back – Columbus Area United Way’s 25th annual Lazy River Duck Run.

The kickoff to this community favorite is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at three local restaurants and businesses including: Bo’s West, 3720 23rd Ave.; Maximus, 329 23rd St.; and Slumberland, 2268 33rd Ave.

During this year’s kickoff event, there will be a ticket special – seven tickets for $25 – as well as a drawing for three $25 gas cards from Corner Stop.

Initially, this event started on the Loup River, Columbus Area United Way Executive Director said Hope Freshour. In 2010, the race was moved to the Pawnee Plunge due to environmental and safety reasons. It has since been named Lazy River Duck Run.

“In the 24 years of the race, over $1 million has been raised to jump start the annual United Way campaign,” Freshour said.

During this year’s kick off, attendees will be able to take part in a ticket special of seven tickets for $25. In addition to the ticket special, participants will be entered into a drawing where three lucky winners will receive a $25 gas card from Corner Stop.

“Our volunteer campaign team will divide up and be available at each location,” Freshour said. “Eric Hall, 2022 campaign chairman, will be at Maximus. Nathan Karges, assistant drive chairman, will be located at Slumberland parking lot where there will be a food truck. This is our ‘drive through’ location. Kurt Shevlin, pacesetter chairman, will be located at Bo’s West. The three have a friendly competition going on to sell the most tickets.”

This year’s theme for the race is “Be the Difference,” which was developed by the campaign team, she added.

Duck Race sales will be held from June 9 through Aug. 12. According to Freshour, tickets are available at the United Way pacesetter companies (top 17 giving companies), local banks, Hy-Vee, Grace Jewelry, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and the United Way office.

New to this year’s event is the Realtor Challenge. Nine local realty companies will be competing to sell the most tickets between July 1 and July 22, Freshour explained. Realtors will be setting up their own sales events so those who are wanting to buy from a realtor should look for promotions to be set up around the community.

The funds raised through the duck race support the annual campaign in which the monies are distributed back to the community to support 16 local nonprofits, providing 30 programs in the areas of: education, financial stability and health.

“The funds provide for one in seven community members to access resources, services and programs in our local community,” she said. “ The funds raised through the Campaign benefit all of us as each dollar allows our community to be bold, be kind, be generous, be strong, be humble, be impactful, be part of something bigger than ourselves to truly be the difference.”

The Duck Race will be held at the Pawnee Plunge Lazy River at 6 p.m. Aug. 12. It will be incorporated with Columbus Days. Top prizes include: $10,000, a dream vacation, groceries for a year, utilities for a year, $1,000 gas and food gift card and more. Winners will be announced and contacted after the Duck Race. Winners do not need to be present to win.

“Every year we look forward to the race being part of the festivities with Columbus Days as that is what our community is about connecting with others, supporting each other to have a community that grows and thrives,” Freshour said.

To find out more information contact Columbus Area United Way at 402-564-5661 or www.columbusunitedway.com

Monica Garcia is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at monica.garcia@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.