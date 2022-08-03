Getting a facelift: Scotus chapel undergoing changes

The chapel at Scotus Central Catholic has been staffed 24 hours a day, every day, for 61 years, according to Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka.

Now, after all that time, the chapel is getting a facelift from a father/daughter duo with backgrounds in contracting and painting. Gene Bierman of Bierman Contracting started the project and brought on Karen Merrill of Karen's Interior Painting, LLC.

"We had started talking about it. Dad called me after Memorial Day weekend and had me meet him. We had several meetings deciding what we wanted to do," Merrill said.

Those meeting included Fr. Mike Swanton, who Bierman consulted to ensure nothing was done incorrectly.

"He was always there when we had the meetings. The altar had to be a certain height, Jesus had to be elevated a certain way, those kind of things," Merrill said.

Ohnoutka said this is the first big renovation the chapel has had in a long time.

"There's been just kind of little things done like touching up paint, redoing the pews which happened a couple years ago, just small scale things occurring over the past 10 years," Ohnoutka said. "This is a large scale endeavor."

Ohnoutka said the changes in the past have included updates to the pews. This more ambitious renovation will include the tabernacle area, which sees a lot of use.

"We’re redoing our tabernacle completely, it’ll have a different look, we're putting in granite, tile, it'll be a whole different feel to it," Ohnoutka said.

Durability was a large factor in the renovations, Ohnoutka added, as the heavy foot traffic tends to wear down the floor. New carpet should alleviate that for some time.

"It's a high-traffic area and it's important to have durable carpet and make changes there from an aesthetic standpoint that will stand up to traffic," Ohnoutka said.

Merrill said her father was inspired to start the project because he practices adoration in the chapel himself and has for many years, following St. Bonaventure's adoration moving to the Scotus chapel some time ago. Merrill said people liked Scotus better, and it stuck from there.

"Dad and Mom have been going to St. Bon’s forever. Then they remodeled, they had to move adoration and moved it to Scotus," Merrill said.

Ohnoutka said one of the biggest draws of the Scotus chapel is its sense of peace and closeness.

"People really like the more intimate setting in a smaller area and safer area as well, so that's been a change that's very positive for the Catholic community to move to the Scotus chapel," Ohnoutka said.

Ohnoutka added that in addition to making those who already access the chapel more comfortable, he hopes it makes it more inviting to others.

"I think sometimes something just needs a makeover and our chapel just needed a makeover and sometimes change can be good and positive and that’s what we have here," Ohnoutka said.

Merrill said she and her father are happy to work on the project because it has ties to their faith and their family.

"I went to Scotus here, it’s amazing. I’m always on board when I can make Jesus’ house look even better," Merrill said.