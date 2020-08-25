Getting back to class: Columbus Public welcomes students back to school

Monday was the first day of the 2020-2021 school year and a long-awaited return to regular in-person learning since COVID-19 sent Columbus Public Schools (CPS) online in March.
“I talked to four of our building principals and they said everything was going as smoothly as it could go,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said. “Kids were wearing the masks, they weren’t complaining.”
All CPS students and staff members must wear masks in school to control the spread of COVID-19.
Stacy Smith teaches health and fitness and strength and conditioning for CPS. She is also the high school girls’ basketball coach and an assistant coach for high school cross country and middle school track.
Smith said the first day of school went well and that her students are doing a good job of wearing their masks.
“They’re tired, just not used to getting up early or having consistently long days,” Smith said.
It has, after all, been 162 days since all CPS students attended in-person classes.
West Park Elementary Principal Paula Lawrence said her students and staff members are glad to be back in the building.
“Kids were excited to be back and it seemed like they remembered routines,” Lawrence said. “They came ready – they had their masks, they had their masks on when they got out of the car.”
Kids and teachers were tired at the end of the day, Lawrence said, but she noted that it was the good kind of tired that comes from hard work.
Although Monday was the first official day of the school year, for many students it was not their first day back in school buildings.
Half of the CPS kindergarteners began school Aug. 17, with the other half attending Aug. 18. Monday was their first full day together.
Students in grades one through four began school on Monday, and Monday was both orientation day and the first day of school for CPS middle schoolers. High schoolers attended orientation on Aug. 21.
Masks are required for instruction, but also during school events like sporting activities.
“All spectators will be required to wear masks and students not in the competition will be required to wear the masks,” Loeffelholz said.
School sporting events are not currently open to the general public, he noted.
“Our football and volleyball, each participant will be allowed four tickets,” Loeffelholz said.
That includes members of the band and dance team, he said.
“Our student section is limited to right at 100 for football and 75 for volleyball,” Loeffelholz said.
Going forward, CPS operations will depend on the East-Central District Health Department’s color-coded risk assessment dial. As long as the dial remains at yellow, masks will be required and in-person learning can continue.
“We are a reflection of our community. Whatever happens with all kids in school or half of our kids or none of our kids, it’s going to be reacting to our community and what’s going on there,” Loeffelholz said.
Everyone in the community will need to do their part to keep kids in school, Loeffelholz said. That will mean practicing universal precautions, he noted.
“We’re not going to dictate whether we go orange or red. It’ll be in response to how our community handles this whole thing,” Loeffelholz said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
