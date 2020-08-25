Getting back to class: Columbus Public welcomes students back to school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monday was the first day of the 2020-2021 school year and a long-awaited return to regular in-person learning since COVID-19 sent Columbus Public Schools (CPS) online in March.

“I talked to four of our building principals and they said everything was going as smoothly as it could go,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said. “Kids were wearing the masks, they weren’t complaining.”

All CPS students and staff members must wear masks in school to control the spread of COVID-19.

Stacy Smith teaches health and fitness and strength and conditioning for CPS. She is also the high school girls’ basketball coach and an assistant coach for high school cross country and middle school track.

Smith said the first day of school went well and that her students are doing a good job of wearing their masks.

“They’re tired, just not used to getting up early or having consistently long days,” Smith said.

It has, after all, been 162 days since all CPS students attended in-person classes.

West Park Elementary Principal Paula Lawrence said her students and staff members are glad to be back in the building.