Getting back to normal with intern program

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen in 2020 as last year’s Hometown Interns were denied the opportunity to meet in-person with the other interns and the rest of the NCF network. It was obvious how much that was missed as we observed this day of connecting for the 2021 interns and supervisors.

Both virtually and in-person, one thing I can assure you is that the Hometown Internship program is connecting these students to their hometowns. In just the first couple years of its existence, we already have evidence that these summertime experiences are opening interns’ eyes to the possibility and benefits of life in Greater Nebraska. As internships are shifting from a tactic to find cheap labor to a true workforce development strategy, employers are learning they must connect these interns not only to a summer job, but – just as importantly – to a community. That’s part of the magic of the Hometown Internships: the job IS the community!

Two of the NCF Hometown Interns will live and work in this area for the summer:

Emily Erickson is in Albion, where the University of Nebraska‐Omaha student will manage social media for the Boone County Foundation Fund, as well as help with planning an asset map, newsletters and the Boone County Big Give event. Supervising Emily’s work on behalf of the Boone County Fund are Tina Stokes and Mollie Morrow.