Getting connected: Library, CPS offering WiFi access

Even though many area institutions remain closed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, some are doing their part to help people stay connected.
One notable way is through providing free WiFi for people who need it on the go, which Columbus Public Library and Columbus Public Schools (CPS) are offering outside their buildings. The WiFi can be accessed through the parking lots of each of their respective buildings and allows people to have a way to complete their work in a safe environment without having to risk social contact.
For Columbus Public Library, its internet connection stretches out across 14th Street with efficiency. Director Karen Connell said that people have taken note of the strong connection and are accessing the parking lot to utilize the service.
“They’re not congregating, necessarily, but we’ll see a few cars parked and there will be a person or two in each car,” Connell said. “That’s nothing new necessarily, but when we’re not open, we’ll see people parked out front using the WiFi.”
The WiFi should assist people who may not have adequate internet access at home. It can also help students finish their work and projects in a comfortable space without too many interruptions.
“It’s nice because some students who don’t have internet at home (and) who need to get their classes done, it’s an option,” Connell said.
The goal is the same for CPS, which is providing WiFi at each of the district’s seven facilities. Much like the library, the schools have a good connection, with Leonard Kwapnioski, executive director of technology and operations for the district, saying that the range at Columbus High School can reach out to the farthest regions of the school’s massive parking lot.
“It basically blankets the parking lots,” Kwapnioski said. “You can sit anywhere in the parking lot.”
The district intends for the WiFi service to be used by students and staff in order to get their jobs done as the end of the school year draws near. Although CPS is promoting the usage of their WiFi for their students, they also plan on installing public WiFi in the next few weeks. There are still a few kinks to work out with that, particularly internet security to prevent people from using the network for unscrupulous reasons.
“It’s not a full, wide-open network,” Kwapnioski said. “We still have to look at the guidelines that are set up for providing filtering for kids and staff. There are limitations within it. All we’re doing is providing a basic service where people can go in, check their email, or if they want to do a little bit of checking for online shopping. There will be some opportunities, but not everything.”
All told, providing these services can be a boon for organizations like the library and CPS. Both are seeking to continue some kind of interactions – even at a distance - and they feel that offering the internet could help both themselves and the communities they serve.
“(It’s) a tough thing to reckon with, but we’re doing what we can,” Connell said. “We’ve been promoting our digital library resources. There are a lot of different avenues where people can use to download e-books. We have digital magazines and music. There’s quite a lot of different resources that people can use for free.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.