Getting connected: Library, CPS offering WiFi access

The goal is the same for CPS, which is providing WiFi at each of the district’s seven facilities. Much like the library, the schools have a good connection, with Leonard Kwapnioski, executive director of technology and operations for the district, saying that the range at Columbus High School can reach out to the farthest regions of the school’s massive parking lot.

“It basically blankets the parking lots,” Kwapnioski said. “You can sit anywhere in the parking lot.”

The district intends for the WiFi service to be used by students and staff in order to get their jobs done as the end of the school year draws near. Although CPS is promoting the usage of their WiFi for their students, they also plan on installing public WiFi in the next few weeks. There are still a few kinks to work out with that, particularly internet security to prevent people from using the network for unscrupulous reasons.

“It’s not a full, wide-open network,” Kwapnioski said. “We still have to look at the guidelines that are set up for providing filtering for kids and staff. There are limitations within it. All we’re doing is providing a basic service where people can go in, check their email, or if they want to do a little bit of checking for online shopping. There will be some opportunities, but not everything.”