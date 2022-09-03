Getting in tune, not shape: Columbus native starts women's health program

Health, fitness and exercise have been and are a big part of Columbus native Savannah Robertson's life, guiding her on her college journey after graduating from Scotus Central Catholic School in 2016.

"I played softball at Northeast (Community College) and transferred to Concordia (University) and I initially studied physical therapy but ended up getting my bachelor's degree in exercise science," Robertson said.

Her journey began while she was working on her health coaching certificate, she said, when she partnered with a company that had established workout and nutrition programs.

"At the time, that was a really great starting point for me. I wasn't sure how I specifically wanted to help people, who I wanted to work with or what specific problem I wanted to solve," Robertson said.

As she worked with people, she began to see the vision for her own program, one that was more focused on her clients' relationships with their bodies and making the program fit them.

"I just saw common trends. They were struggling with consistency and they were also struggling with feeling like what they were doing wasn’t enough," Robertson said.

Enter her new program: Diet-free Dream Body. Michaela Jones, a client of Robertson's program, said the failure mentality is a shortcoming of other health programs compared to Diet-free Dream Body.

"I like the self-paced part of it. A lot of programs are scheduled and a lot (you) feel like you have to stick to it or you're failing," Jones said. "Hers is based on a mindset, there's not one right way to do everything."

The program, Robertson said, is focused on women's health and relationships with their bodies. It is still in somewhat of a testing stage at the moment, but a full program will launch later in September, Robertson added.

"I specifically work with women to redefine health and create freedom in their healthy lifestyle and heal their relationships with themselves around body image and loving their bodies," Robertson said.

The program is self-paced, online through an application called Teachery with steps assigned to various ideas or goals, but not in the same way many health programs assign goals, such as weight loss landmarks.

"The video lessons are specific, some of the lessons have homework like a worksheet or having them track habits, it's a whole step-by-step process," Robertson said.

Robertson's grandmother, Tracy Kava, is also one of her current clients. Kava said she wished the program had been around before now.

"[The best part is] to have a better body image, to feel more comfortable in my skin going forward and get rid of ideas I’ve had," Kava said. "I wish they'd had this years ago when so many people were struggling with body image and craziness like that."

Kava added that the program is communicated in a way that Robertson's clients can understand and implement easily.

"I’m impressed, not just as a grandma but as a woman," Kava said. "It's easy to grasp onto her style of speaking and delivery, honestly. It's not confusing, it's to the point, not over your head."

Because the program is self-paced, Robertson is able to run it remotely from her home in San Antonio, Texas. While she isn't operating out of Columbus, many of her current clientele are from the Columbus area. Kava said this is one way Robertson is still involved in the Columbus area.

"She gleaned what she did from growing up here compared to where she's at now and she's giving back to her community," Kava said.