Local businesses and entrepreneurs, Boone County Home, Farm and Garden Show Chair Theresa Scheffler said, inspired her to start the show 12 years ago. Since then, it has grown from her hometown of Albion to bringing in vendors from out-of-state.

"This show was started to promote area entrepreneurs and small businesses. That is kind of the 'motto' of the show," Scheffler said.

Thus, the Boone County Home, Farm and Garden Show was created. From March 24-25 at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion, vendors, displayers and speakers will gather, shortly after the start of spring and planting season.

As someone who tries to avoid online and big-box stores, Scheffler said, she realized there was a need for a local "outdoor" show in her area and decided she would have to organize it.

"I just had the idea and I did it. I just really felt it was needed, there's a lot of talented people in not just Boone County but the area," Scheffler said. "I kind of believe in promoting the Great American Way."

To do that, every year the show brings in not only area vendors but several guest speakers, most often from Nebraska colleges or universities. Scheffler said she tries to focus on educational groups or clubs to avoid promotion during the workshops. The speakers, Scheffler said, each focus on one category of the show: home, farm and garden.

"We try very hard, because we are promoting local entrepreneurs, not to compete with any of them. That's why we turn to the universities and whatnot," Scheffler said.

Master Gardener Sharon Bohmont will kick off the presentations on March 25 at 9:30 a.m. with "From Garden to Table," followed by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Educator Ann Sentons at 11:30 a.m. talking about food preservation. Last, Hertz Farm Management Farm Manager David Krier will close out the afternoon at 1:30 p.m. with information about land leasing and succession.

Belgrade Quilter Liz Keehn will display quilts during the event as well. Scheffler said the event always has a quilt display of some kind and that, if they so choose, the quilters may sell some of the pieces, but it is primarily to display their art.

The main event starts with a "sneak peek" on March 24, where visitors may stop just to see vendor booths and purchase items from those selling. There are no workshops during this time. March 25 kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until the barbeque rib dinner at 4 p.m. A free will donation will be available at that time with a suggested donation of $10. The ribs, Scheffler said, are part of the annual "Pit Boss" competition. Ribs, beans and a people's choice category will be available.

"That is one popular thing, the Pit Boss Challenge. We invite area grillers to come in and compete. Usually it's a mystery meat, but this year just to change things up we're doing a barbeque rib dinner," Scheffler said.

The event will conclude with a raffle as well, at 3 p.m. on March 25. Tickets may be purchased from committee members at their local businesses or the day of, during the show. Prizes, donated by local businesses include: weekend getaway featuring dinner at the Albion Country Club, movie night at the Gateway Theatre and a night at the Cardinal Inn and Event Center; a .22 Winchester Wildcat rifle; and a Texley Farms pork bundle.

One of the vendors, Betz's Little Shoppe out of Newman Grove, run by Betz and Edward Quincy, brings yard art, made by Edward. A retired dentist, he now makes decorations like spinners and stakes. Betz Quincy runs Betz's Little Shoppe, where she sells quilting supplies and antiques. Aside from pure sales at the event, she said, it's a great opportunity for exposure.

"We've been going for probably 10 years. It just gets everybody thinking about spring and glad it's coming," Quincy said. "It kind of lets people know we have our business in Newman Grove. When they see him at the home show, they'll stop over here at another time when they're in the area so it's good for business."

Jennifer Leifeld of Leifeld's Furniture and Floor Covering in Albion said that for her and her husband's business, the show is more about being able to display what they sell at their actual storefront than it is selling things there.

"Truthfully, we probably don't sell much at the show, but it shows what our business is about: service involved with furniture, floor coverings, home furnishings, sheets, protectors, candles, floor cleaners, it's a whole picture. It gives an opportunity to show my store in miniature," Leifeld said.

Being there since the event began 12 years ago, Leifeld said, Scheffler has done a great job at organizing everything, communicating and making sure the event goes smoothly. The biggest point of the event outside of marketing, she said, is highlighting how well the community can collaborate.

"Most of all, it illustrates that the community and the area around can work together and it advertises all the local businesses, with an emphasis on local," Leifeld said.