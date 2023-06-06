In 2021, the Platte Center Fire and Rescue department brought in a series of musical artists for a street dance. This year, they're bringing it back to bring some fun to Platte Center and hopefully raise some funds for the department.

The street dance started in the 1990s, according to Trevor Jarosz, one of the coordinators, and lived on through the early 2000s before a long hiatus that lasted until 2021.

"The people who used to put it on were at an age where they didn't want to do it anymore. The department was looking for fundraising ideas and we were approached by a guy from Cornlea who wanted to have one in Platte Center," Jarosz said.

Eric Chorus, the other coordinator, said that the first year was a success and they had hoped to do the event again in 2022, but due to some scheduling conflicts with that original organizer, they were unable to get things arranged in time.

They remembered the name of the person who organized the music and provided the stage, however: Tim Long, owner of Shenanigans in Columbus.

"(Eric and I) took the reins looking at bands and things, we had partnered with Tim Long at Shenanigans bar and that started because we were looking for a stage and he did the stage two years ago," Jarosz said. "We asked if he wanted to be in charge of getting bands."

Having had an AC/DC tribute band headline 2021, they wanted to do something similar but different for 2023. When they presented their list of wants to Long, they weren't even sure if they were possible.

"We originally wanted Metallica and Van Halen tribute bands, we thought that would be a cool setup but we didn't even know if they existed," Chorus said. "Tim got back and said Metallica he thought we could get, but Van Halen wanted like $13,000, that was a little out of our budget, so we looked at other options and settled on the Ozzy Osbourne tribute as well."

There is a $10 cover charge to get in and see Battery: Masters of Metallica, Diary of a Mad Man: The Ultimate Ozzy Experience and local groups The Balmer Brothers and Black Pearl on the night of June 10 on Main Street in Platte Center.

Little Village Campground will be offering camping spots for those interested and Husker Bus shuttles will be available to Westbrook Lanes and the Sahara Lounge for those who want to shuttle in from Columbus. ZeeKey'z Pork in a Boat will bring their food truck.

Proceeds from the fundraiser, Chorus said, after all is said and done will help the department cover some repair costs and costs for new equipment that's up to standard.

"We used to be able to apply for grants for this but grant money really dried up in the last 8-10 years, it's really hard to get grants to pay for this stuff but the standards are going up so a lot goes toward that," Chorus said. "We have a truck that's up in Sioux Falls getting fixed, the pup went out so we can't get water with it, it's going to be about $12,000 dollars to fix that."

What's most exciting for locals, Chorus said, is the Balmer brothers and Black Pearl. A local group, Black Pearl separated years ago, he said, but will be performing together again during the street dance.

"Back in my day, they had Black Pearl, that was like the go-to band back then. They played at Wishbone, they had Scott Murphy as their guitar player but all kind of went their separate ways," Chorus said. "The brothers are coming back and bringing Scott from Lincoln, it’s kind of like the band’s getting back together."