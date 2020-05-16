Getting through odd times together: Lakeview teachers found ways to stay connected to students amid pandemic

Osten had a similar strategy. She made the most of the classroom Zoom sessions by bringing in special guests, like students’ relatives. She also had one-on-one sessions with each of her students every week.

Zoom has certainly been a huge asset, but Osten and others also found other unique ways to connect with their students. Among them was the Flat Stanley Teacher Project, inspired by the children’s book “Flat Stanley.” The Flat Stanley Project was created to encourage schoolchildren to write letters and document their adventures with the Flat Stanley cutout. As such, Osten sent out a lamented bitmoji of herself to students so they could include the bitmoji of their teacher in their day-to-day activities.

“They took it around and had me doing whatever they were doing. One student sewed me into a sleeping bag and showed pictures of my bitmoji sleeping by her bed,” recalled Osten, who has been teaching for 18 years and is in her eighth at Lakeview. “That has been amazing and fun; it’s a great way to connect with our kids.”

Other Lakeview teachers found themselves in similar situations. At Platte Center Elementary School, fourth-grade instructor JoAnn Brandt said she and her colleagues also did their best to stay connected with students and one another.