Getting through odd times together: Lakeview teachers found ways to stay connected to students amid pandemic

Finishing the school year remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been less than ideal, but Lakeview Community Schools’ teachers found ways to stay connected with one another and their students.
“It’s been strange. This was definitely something that probably nationwide nobody was expecting,” Shell Creek sixth-grade teacher Don Bentz said earlier this month. “This was something that made us put our heads together and throw something together fairly quickly to make it all work.”
Fellow Shell Creek teacher Jennifer Osten agreed.
“The biggest thing for (us) at Shell Creek has been teachers using each other,” said Osten, who teaches second grade and graduated from Lakeview in 1997. “We have taken everybody’s ideas and figured out how we were going to make this work and have been doing our best to keep students engaged.”
When the district closed its buildings back in March, strategies were formed. At Shell Creek, teachers prepared take-home packets that students were able to pick up on Mondays. Bentz and Osten were then among the teachers who utilized Zoom video conferencing for weekly meetings with their classes. Like many others in the district, the two teachers took it a few steps further.
“I have had individual Zooms with kids who sent me an email and we would work through things they had questions about,” Bentz said. “Sundays-Thursdays, I sent out nightly emails to parents and students updating them on things. And then on our Wednesday night class session, I try to get everyone talking and keep some sense of normalcy. The kids miss being in school and being around their friends.”
Osten had a similar strategy. She made the most of the classroom Zoom sessions by bringing in special guests, like students’ relatives. She also had one-on-one sessions with each of her students every week.
Zoom has certainly been a huge asset, but Osten and others also found other unique ways to connect with their students. Among them was the Flat Stanley Teacher Project, inspired by the children’s book “Flat Stanley.” The Flat Stanley Project was created to encourage schoolchildren to write letters and document their adventures with the Flat Stanley cutout. As such, Osten sent out a lamented bitmoji of herself to students so they could include the bitmoji of their teacher in their day-to-day activities.
“They took it around and had me doing whatever they were doing. One student sewed me into a sleeping bag and showed pictures of my bitmoji sleeping by her bed,” recalled Osten, who has been teaching for 18 years and is in her eighth at Lakeview. “That has been amazing and fun; it’s a great way to connect with our kids.”
Other Lakeview teachers found themselves in similar situations. At Platte Center Elementary School, fourth-grade instructor JoAnn Brandt said she and her colleagues also did their best to stay connected with students and one another.
“The hardest adjustment is definitely not having the children in the classroom and not being able to see them face-to-face. We’ve tried our best but it’s kind of hard giving them information and hoping they’re trying their best to do it, making sure kids have devices and internet access,” said Brandt, who has 24 years of experience in education and is finishing her third in the Lakeview district. “There are definitely challenges.”
Like at Shell Creek, Platte Center Elementary students picked up take-home packets on Mondays that had information about activities to complete online. Brandt was also another teacher utilizing Zoom to her advantage. She had classroom sessions and contacted students and their families individually.
“We had scavenger hunts where I would ask them to find something outdoors, we did show-and-tell with our pets and we played Bingo,” she said. “We had art lessons, our band teacher got on with our fourth graders and introduced some instruments … I also delivered a balloon to all of my students at home to tell them I miss them, from a distance, of course.”
Platte Center teachers collaborated to spell out ‘We miss our students’ on the fence outside of the school using red Solo cups.
The teachers have kept their own morale up by participating in drive-by parades. They did one for a staff member’s 60th birthday and another who was celebrating a 40th-wedding anniversary.
“The effort from the teachers during the school closure was nothing short of heroic. It was so impressive to watch them collaborate and strategize on ways to help students not only academically, but socially and emotionally,” Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said, while also praising students’ families for their efforts on the home front. “They (teachers) didn’t settle for just sending home assignments, they went above and beyond to have class and individual Zoom sessions, made phone calls to check on the well-being of students, provided both an online education and paper packet education to ensure all students were able to work in the educational environment that suited them best, and had family check-in’s to make sure parents were doing OK as well.
“I can’t say enough about our staff making the best of a once-in-a-lifetime crisis.”
The teachers and district faculty have faith they’ll be able to get back into the classrooms with students. With families of their own, the pandemic presented new challenges.
“It definitely has been an adjustment,” Osten said. “Probably the biggest thing was finding a balance between my own family and then being a teacher and making sure I’m there for my students. I feel for families; this has been very, very hard on families.”
Said Plas: “We learned a lot about ourselves during this closure, and think there will be some good that will come out of the situation. But we are very much looking forward to having students back in the buildings.”
Bentz has been in LCS for 19 years and in education for 21. He had experienced snow days and even last year’s historic flooding, but he said none of those has compared to this last quarter.
“The one thing we miss is being the classroom and seeing these kids and interacting with them on a daily basis. What’s frustrating is just the uncertainty of it. We just don’t know,” he said, adding his praise to district administrators for keeping faculty and students and their families well informed about the situation as things continue to change. “So all I try to do is encourage them and stay positive, tell them we can get through this.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
