Getting through the pandemic: Dry-cleaning services show uneven impact

Engel noted his business is looking toward another round of the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), which is starting up now.

Although Engel said the second stimulus is a good shot in the arm, he is concerned the second stimulus will not provide residents with disposable income.

“I don’t think they’ll have any extra money for extra things, like going out to eat a lot or bowling,” Engel added.

This past year has been stressful, he noted.

“Any time you’re in small retail, and you’re living on hand to mouth, then the only thing you can do is make sure you pay your employees. So you can keep your good employees,” he said. “We’ve been hanging on for almost 10 months … Now we’re just hoping for another round of PPP and hoping the stimulus helps people get to the next phase in their life.”

Vaccinations are also coming, he noted, though slow.

Meanwhile, J. Patrick’s continues to move forward.

“There (are) some aspects to the business that won’t necessarily slow down because of the pandemic and some that will,” Jones said. “Dry cleaning seems like one that is still necessary regardless.”