Getting youth to stay local

In our last column we shared the good news that Nebraska high school youth are interested in a whole lot of what Greater Nebraska has to offer. But, as promised, today we’ll dive into what Nebraska communities can and should be doing now to take advantage of this receptive audience.

This information comes from Nebraska Community Foundation’s 2021 Nebraska Youth Survey done in partnership with UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research.

By way of a quick reminder, remember that we learned that 64% of students surveyed said their ideal community would have a small population like their hometowns. Only 24% say there’s a negative stigma with returning or staying in their hometown. And this came from more than 1,000 high school students from all across Nebraska.

So what work should follow this excellent “market research” for Nebraska communities? We see two clear calls to action in these results.

While the negative stigma of returning home is less, there are other reasons identified in the survey that these young Nebraskans may choose to relocate. Honestly, the ONLY barrier to coming/staying home that any significant number of these students identified was their perception that their career opportunity would be elsewhere. Many of them thought those opportunities are lacking in their home places.