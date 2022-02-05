Girl Scout Cookies to go on sale next week

Any local Girl Scout Cookies lover will probably enjoy hearing that not only are sales right around the corner but those funds will help area children learn a plethora of new activities.

The cookies will go on sale starting Feb. 11 and ending on March 20. Cookie booths will also open on Feb. 18. The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie lineup consists of Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Toast-Yay!, Lemonades, Shortbread and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies. Each cost $5 per package.

All of the revenue stays in Nebraska. The cookie program allows the girl scouts to help their communities, learn new topics in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and the outdoors, create travel adventures, try new experiences with their friends and more, according to a Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska press release.

“(The cookie program) is their core way of doing things,” Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska Marketing Director Shannon Peterson said. “If the girls or their troop want to go camping, they can use the money that they earned through the cookie program. … They’ll also do community service projects. Girl Scouts is all about giving back.”

Nebraska girl scouts also donate cookies to first responders and local charities through the Gift of Sharing program.

A new treat has been added to the mix this year -- Adventurefuls, which is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème.

“We’re super excited about them,” Peterson said, adding the cookies have a chocolate base with some caramel and chocolate stripes on the top. “They’re really tasty.”

Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska Chief Product Program and Retail Officer Denise Moore said the cookie program is unique as it can teach girls at a young age, as young as 5-years-old. The program also helps the troop, school and community, Moore added.

“From a very early age, a girl can learn that what she does can have a positive effect on so many people,” she said. “… There are not a lot of things that girls can do when they're young that have that great of an impact.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the girls will sell cookies by maintaining social distance and providing contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. Many girl scouts will hold outdoor cookie booths, drive-through booths, curbside pickup and online sales that will send cookies to customers’ homes. Other girl scouts will also hold traditional, in-person sales, according to Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska.

“With the pandemic going on the past few years, we’re just excited that the girls have an opportunity to get out and participate in this fun program that they love and enjoy doing and raise the money to do all of the other fun activities that they do,” Peterson said.

To find girl scouts selling cookies, visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.

