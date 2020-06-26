Girl Scouts providing free activity kits, membership on Wednesdays

Want to grow Lima beans or make greeting cards? The Girl Scouts are offering free activity kits in Columbus for anyone as well as free Girl Scout memberships for girls, said Shannon Peterson, marketing director for Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.
Girl Scouts went online amid the COVID-19 pandemic but soon realized that those without computers weren’t able to participate, Peterson said. Anyone can come pick up the kits, available Wednesdays starting at 10 a.m. outside the Columbus office at 1570 33rd Ave. The kits will have different activities every week.
“Well, you know it’s been a challenge because we had to cancel a lot of the programs that we had for girls. We had to cancel all our in-person programs in March through July,” Peterson said. “We’ve been telling troops not to meet because of safety guidelines. Some troops meet every week. It’s difficult. That’s why we pivoted.”
This Wednesday was the first day they were available in Columbus, but they’ve been in Omaha for a while and always run out, she said. She advised people who are interested to come between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Activities include planting flowers, learning about gardening and decorating cards for someone in the community.
“The Girl Scout programming is fun but we work in the educational stuff. So it’s something that girls now, especially that online school is over, it gives girls something they can do. A lot of them challenge girls to get outside and do things,” Peterson said. “It gives them something different to do, keeps their minds sharp over the summer.”
The group is working with Time for Change in the Columbus area to help them spread the word, she added.
Although the kits can be picked up by anyone, they are geared toward girls and earning Girl Scout badges, said Outreach Manager Amy Hansen, who originally organized all this. Staff in the Columbus office assembled all the kits.
“When the pandemic hit and we all had to work from home and schools closed, we really wanted a way to still be able to reach out to the girls that we serve. One of the biggest barriers that we had with this is that we normally meet with them where they are at, at schools usually, but also detention centers, group homes, throughout the whole state,” Hansen said. “Of course, we couldn’t be there.”
Hansen said the outreach department is completed funded by grants from the Columbus Area United Way and other donors which allows them to reach the girls they want to serve during this difficult time.
The outreach department, which helps girls that are underserved or under-resourced, she said, seeks out sites that have a higher poverty rate although they do not ask for that individually for every family.
“As an adult, it’s really been difficult on us but for children, there’s just so many things they might not understand and might not fully grasp with all these changes going on around them,” Hansen said. “We’re trying to be that little bit of joy with these kids and allow them to still be connected with Girl Scouts.”
Hansen said there is additional virtual programming posted on the council’s website.
Part of the goal, she noted, is to look back and say ‘How did we help during this time?’
Another part of the goal is to make an impact even as different parts of the state face different challenges and reopen at different times.
“Everyone’s lives have completely changed since the pandemic hit,” Hansen said. “I think it’s really important for kids to have some sort of consistency. I see Girl Scouts being able to be that consistency for these girls.”
The council is gearing up right now for the school year, she said.
Even that process bears the marks of the pandemic.
“We are forming new troops and getting ready for fall,” Hansen said. “But we also are forming virtual troops, so that’s free to join and they’re a new cyber adventure as well. The recruitment staff are also putting together virtual open houses that are every Thursday on Zoom at 7.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
