Girl Scouts providing free activity kits, membership on Wednesdays

“The Girl Scout programming is fun but we work in the educational stuff. So it’s something that girls now, especially that online school is over, it gives girls something they can do. A lot of them challenge girls to get outside and do things,” Peterson said. “It gives them something different to do, keeps their minds sharp over the summer.”

The group is working with Time for Change in the Columbus area to help them spread the word, she added.

Although the kits can be picked up by anyone, they are geared toward girls and earning Girl Scout badges, said Outreach Manager Amy Hansen, who originally organized all this. Staff in the Columbus office assembled all the kits.

“When the pandemic hit and we all had to work from home and schools closed, we really wanted a way to still be able to reach out to the girls that we serve. One of the biggest barriers that we had with this is that we normally meet with them where they are at, at schools usually, but also detention centers, group homes, throughout the whole state,” Hansen said. “Of course, we couldn’t be there.”