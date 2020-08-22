Give the gift of life through organ donation

Organ transplantation saves the lives of thousands of Americans each year. But many thousands die each year because the organs they need are not available. There is a shortage of donated organs.
You can help. By registering as an organ donor, you may be able to give the gift of life to up to eight people. They may be moms and dads, brothers, sisters or children — people who are important to their loved ones — who are in desperate need of your gift.
Organs can be donated by both living and deceased donors, but four out of five transplanted organs come from deceased donors. Living donors can give a kidney, or a portion of the liver, lung, intestine or pancreas. Deceased donors can give whole organs: heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas and intestinal organs.
Did you know?
• Anyone, regardless of age or medical condition, can sign up to be a donor.
• There is no cost to donors or their families for organ donation.
• Registering as an organ donor will have no effect on efforts to save your life if you are injured or ill.
• Most major religions in the U.S. support organ donation and consider it a final act of love and generosity toward others.
• You can register with your state as an organ donor at http://organdonor.gov.
Keep hope alive
If you decide to join the 100 million Americans who have registered as organ donors, it is helpful to discuss your decision with your family members, physician, faith leader and friends. In addition, you may want to designate that you are an organ donor on your driver's license and include the information in your advance directives, will and living will.
Surgical teams work around the clock to transplant donated organs into waiting recipients. But they can't save lives without a supply of donated organs. Consider registering as an organ donor today.
The need for donated organs is great
Each day, an average of 79 people receive organ transplants. However, an average of 18 people die each day waiting for transplants that can't take place because of the shortage of donated organs. Those who do get transplants are living longer than ever before after receiving organs.
# of transplants (Jan. – June 2020)* # of candidates currently awaiting transplant*
Heart: 1,422; 3,483
Lung: 1,030; 1,089
Heart/lung: 19; 50
Liver: 3,553; 12,388
Kidney: 8,603; 93,075
Pancreas: 42; 888
Kidney/pancreas: 301; 1,730
Intestine: 30; 253
* Source: U.S. Dept of Health & Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration, Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, http://optn.transplant.hrsa.gov/. Current candidates is as of June 29, 2020.
Dr. Mark Howerter is the Emergency Room Physician Director at Columbus Community Hospital.
