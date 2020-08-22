Give the gift of life through organ donation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Organ transplantation saves the lives of thousands of Americans each year. But many thousands die each year because the organs they need are not available. There is a shortage of donated organs.

You can help. By registering as an organ donor, you may be able to give the gift of life to up to eight people. They may be moms and dads, brothers, sisters or children — people who are important to their loved ones — who are in desperate need of your gift.

Organs can be donated by both living and deceased donors, but four out of five transplanted organs come from deceased donors. Living donors can give a kidney, or a portion of the liver, lung, intestine or pancreas. Deceased donors can give whole organs: heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas and intestinal organs.

Did you know?

• Anyone, regardless of age or medical condition, can sign up to be a donor.

• There is no cost to donors or their families for organ donation.

• Registering as an organ donor will have no effect on efforts to save your life if you are injured or ill.

• Most major religions in the U.S. support organ donation and consider it a final act of love and generosity toward others.