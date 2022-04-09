April is National Donate Life Awareness Month. The gift of life is precious. We see this when we look at a newborn who reaches out and grabs its mother’s finger right after birth. We see this throughout life, and even at the end, when families and friends gather to mourn the loss of a loved one.

There are many who donate blood to help save lives, and some even donate a kidney or part of their liver to another person who may need that life-saving gift. Others donate stem cells for various reasons, including bone marrow transplants for those struggling with some types of cancer.

Most organ donations are made after an individual passes away. Organ transplants save thousands of American lives every year. Yet many thousands die every year — about 20 people every day — because the organs they need are not available. Why is there such a shortage of donated organs? Much of it is because of a lack of awareness.

But you can help! By registering as an organ donor, you may be able to give the gift of life to up to eight people. These people may be moms, dads, brothers, sisters or children — people who are important to their loved ones — who are in desperate need of your gift. But you must give your permission..

You may be wondering, “Who can be an organ donor?” In Nebraska, anyone 16 years of age or older can register to be an organ donor. Here are a few important things to remember:

There is no cost to donors or their families for organ donation.

Registering as an organ donor will have no effect on efforts to save your life if you are injured or ill.

Most major religions in the U.S. support organ donation and consider it a final act of love and generosity toward others.

Children can also be donors, but parents need to give consent.

As of the time of writing this article, 106,234 men, women and children are on the national transplant waiting list. More than 2,000 of that number are children. Locally, there are more than 300 Nebraskans awaiting an organ transplant. The need is great.

The decision to become a donor is something that you should think about early. When a person is about to pass away, it is difficult for their family to make such a decision — and much easier when their loved one has already made the decision for them. So please, make that decision early, as it may be the most positive thing that could possibly come out of a horrible tragedy.

Should you decide to become an organ donor, register online at www.organdonor.gov. Tell your loved ones about your decision. Be proactive, and help save a life.

As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Jerusalem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how you can become involved, contact Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.

