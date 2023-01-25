Give them something to do: Columbus Family YMCA continues Kids' Night Out

When most think of the YMCA, they think of the gym, according to Columbus Family YMCA Youth Director Nicole Ripke. That, she said, is why their events and activities for kids are so important.

"It's important for kids to have opportunities to interact with each other, kids they know and don't know," Ripke said. "We want to be a part of all of the community, kindergarteners, 1-year-olds, adults."

The event, an appropriately titled night for kids from kindergarten to sixth grade, will let them simply be kids for a few hours and allow parents some reprieve, Ripke said. In addition to just the fun side of it, Ripke said it allows the kids to socialize in a different environment.

"One of our three pillars is youth development and part of that is being in community with one another. They're going to have fun, be active, we have a bunch of kids, they can make new friends interact with people they know. It gives parents a chance to have date night or do something on their own," Ripke said.

From 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 27, kids can hang out at the YMCA and swim, play games, eat pizza and hang out, Ripke said. For members, it costs $15 per child or $30 per family and for nonmembers, $20 and $40, respectively.

Kids' Night Out started in late 2022 and Ripke hopes they're able to do it or something like it every quarter.

Wellness Director Jennifer Brownlow also related the event to the YMCA's three pillars, adding that sports and fitness are just one facet of the YMCA's many areas of involvement in the community.

"Our three pillars of focus are healthy living, social responsibility and youth development, we just find it very important to be part of kids' lives in our community," Brownlow said. "We don’t want to just be sports, we have other activities and this is just one of many we provide."

Brownlow added that, for parents, this is an excellent way to offload the kids for an evening and plan around the time off.

"We just feel like parents need a break. If you need help, let us be that help for you. Getting a sitter is not always the cheapest thing to do, this way we can have the kids for three hours, parents can have a date night, take some time off," Brownlow said.

In addition to that, Brownlow said, events like this allow those who don't typically come to the YMCA an excuse to visit and maybe see their other program, activities and events.

"There's a lot of people who haven’t been into the Y and this allows kids to come in, maybe parents are dropping off, but then the kids are coming in for first time and go 'Mom, I really liked hanging out at that place,'" Brownlow said. "We really see a lot of people who come in and see one program and want to get involved."

Those interested in registering can do so in person at 3912 38th St. or by visiting Columbusy.com. There is a maximum capacity of 40.