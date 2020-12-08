Giving back this holiday season

I’m sure for many of us, the end of this year feels different than most (or any) before it. There’s likely more a sense of relief with the ending of 2020 than typical, and I hope for you a sense of better things to come in 2021.

My prediction is that one tradition that will stay in place at the end of 2020 is the generosity of Nebraskans. Every year, charities across the state see a wave of contributions that really make a difference for these organizations. In fact, December tops every other month for the number of gifts made to affiliated funds of Nebraska Community Foundation.

You might question if that will hold true this year and you would be justified in asking that question. But I would say we have ample evidence that Nebraskans continue to give and give generously even with the uncertainty that we’ve all faced this year. Communities in the NCF network have seen that generosity manifested in support for challenge campaigns, like in Seward where they’ve matched two challenge grants this year! There have been successful, even record-setting, giving days across the state. There have been multiple significant gifts given from families near and far to Nebraska hometowns.