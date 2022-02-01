Giving back to the community: Whitetails Central Nebraska chapter holds banquet

The Columbus American Legion filled with more than 300 people on Jan. 29 for the Central Nebraska Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited’s annual banquet.

Whitetails Unlimited is a national nonprofit founded in 1982 whose goal is conservation, according to its website. The Central Nebraska chapter is based in Columbus and continually gives to area causes.

“We do a lot of different things with our money,” said Whitetails Unlimited Regional Director Saul Soltero. “We raise money for conservation. We've given money to the Schuyler Food and Toy Drive. We've given money to the Schuyler volunteer fire department, we give money to the Columbus Police Department. We do a lot of youth sports, a lot of veterans events. So the money goes a long way.”

Soltero noted other Columbus area causes supported by the group include the Lakeview powerlifting program and a local boxing team.

Some members of the Columbus Police Department attended this year’s banquet, including Sgt. Brad Wangler. Wangler said it was his first year at the event but several officers attend it regularly.

“Whitetails Unlimited helps support a lot of the youth in the community,” Wangler said. “They support us with Cops and Bobbers and different programs like that. They promote the lifetime hunting permits so that the youth can continue a great tradition of hunting.”

Cops and Bobbers was created some years ago to help foster a positive interaction between local youth and law enforcement through a fishing activity. Wangler said himself and other officers enjoy supporting Whitetails.

“Many of us are hunters by trade and it’s a good opportunity to support an awesome program,” he said.

In the Schuyler area, Whitetails had contributed to the Schuyler Food and Toy Drive, Schuyler Fire-Rescue and to the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office’s Pink Patch Project, which raises money for a nonprofit that helps locals battling breast cancer.

The banquet saw a sizable crowd on Jan. 29 and there were plenty of opportunities to win prizes, participate in the silent auction and enjoy a catered meal. Whitetails sold out of its 320 tickets for the event.

“We have lots of games and guns,” Soltero said. “By the looks of (it), we're going to give away about 50 guns tonight. So it's a nice celebration of the Second Amendment.”

Whitetails head committee member Adam Lindgren noted that this year’s banquet was one of the most attended ones.

“We've had the most people in the room we've ever had,” Lindgren said. “It's been a good night. People seem to be having fun. It's good to see everybody coming out and enjoying themselves.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

