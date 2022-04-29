Giving comfort to others: Pearson's sewing group benefits those in need

Donna Pearson started making quilts for those in need when her granddaughter attended mission trips while in high school. Flash-forward to present day, Pearson is still regularly crafting dresses, diapers and blankets for kids who may not have those necessities.

Pearson, now 91-years-old, moved to Columbus in 2006 following the death of her husband. She started a charity sewing group in 2008. Once her granddaughter graduated from high school, there wasn’t a cost-effective way to send quilts to Africa so the group started giving handmade items to local causes.

But, she said, there were already many people in the community giving back to others so the group decided to focus their efforts on benefiting a different organization. That’s when Pearson started sending quilts to Foster CARE Closet in Lincoln.

Leigh Esau, founder and executive director of the Foster CARE Closet, said it’s a statewide organization whose focus is providing new clothing, as well as things like blankets and hygiene products to kids that are in foster care. They have six locations, with Lincoln being their headquarters.

The quilts Pearson helps make are a comfort item for kids in the system.

“(The blankets are) a comfort quilt for a little kid that's had his life all turned upside down because of circumstances in his home that he has no control over. He's just the victim of neglect or whatever that puts him in foster care,” Pearson said.

Esau echoed similar comments.

“It's something that they can more or less hold on to, wrap up in. …Whether it's what you sleep with at night, whether it's what you curl up and watch TV with,” Esau said. “It's just that sense of security and having something to call your own, which helps our kids then be able to kind of lower the anxiety levels in their new environments, as well as just creating that ongoing comfort.”

Esau called Pearson a “tremendous” person.

“She has probably donated well into the hundreds of blankets and quilts to our organization,” Esau said. “When you stop and think about that every single one of those is touching the life of one of our foster care kiddos.”

Eventually, the group started making things for the Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk, a nonprofit that shares personal and material resources with those in need.

“They take things all over the world and so there was no limit to how much they would take. That's when we got into sending things up there. So then we added diapers, dresses…” Pearson said, noting the group has been making items for them for about 10 years.

“There's a never-ending need for the little dresses and the diapers and the quilts. We never have too many for them, they'll take everything we can possibly send.”

The sewing group started with quite a bit of people, which she said didn’t really work out, and it then tapered down to eight or 10 individuals.

“When the COVID hit, we had to quit doing that, except some of us would be still working from home,” Pearson said. “Now there's just six or seven of us that get together twice a month, and work on the dresses and diapers and quilts. I have six sewing machines, so everybody has a job. If they don't want to sew, they can cut out the diapers or tie the quilts.”

The majority of the material they receive comes from donations. Sometimes, she noted, she will just find a box filled with donations at her door. Pearson said the dresses are made with pillowcases and T-shirts.

“Those are the favorite of everybody. They turn out so cute,” she added.

The quilts themselves are fairly simple, she said. They mostly consist of square blocks. She said she will lay them out and pick different colors. If it doesn’t look quite right, she added, she takes some blocks out and puts something else in; eventually it’ll look OK.

Making the quilts is something she said means quite a bit to her.

“It's something that has meaning to it instead of just sitting around reading or talking on the phone or napping,” Pearson said. “I have to have something to do that has a purpose. It's not satisfactory to just do things for my own enjoyment. Although I do enjoy it, I certainly do. But it also has a purpose. So that's the best part of it.”

For her dedication to helping kids in need receive a comfort item, Pearson was recently presented with the Distinguished Achievement Award from Lincoln’s Gamma Delta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha.

Pearson noted her shock in receiving the distinction.

“This is just stuff that we just do, we love to do. It was very nice to receive it, but it really is for all of us,” Pearson said. “It wasn't just me, it's just for all of us. Nothing like this would happen without all the people that are willing to donate time and fabric and treats for coffee in the afternoon.”

The group has been hard at work since January creating the clothing and blankets for others. A batch of items will be taken to Norfolk this week or next week; they will have 90 diapers, 100 dresses and 40 quilts.

Pearson noted the group members do the best they can.

“Sometimes they don't accomplish much in a day. There's too many things to talk about,” Pearson said with a chuckle. “That's a good another good part of it all. …It's also the friendship and the fellowship of being together and telling each other about the good and the bad that happen in our lives. Yeah, it's just a good thing."

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

