Giving Thanksgiving: Centro Hispano Food Drive on tap

Preparation for Thanksgiving dinner is stressful enough on a good day. With food insecurity and the rising cost of food on top of that, it is even more so for some in the community.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Centro Hispano started holding an annual Thanksgiving food drive to help alleviate some of that worry from those facing food insecurity, by packing boxes with the things needed to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner, Executive Director Karina Perez said.

"It’s a high-cost event but really something we feel they can find comfort in not thinking about things, spending quality time making a meal together," Perez said.

Perez added that the holiday season can be especially stressful for some in regards to the cost of food during the short time frame around Thanksgiving and Christmas, so they hope to alleviate some of that stress where they can.

"We just do it for the holiday time, we always do it the center of the week of Thanksgiving," Perez said. "People are usually last-minute shopping and families don’t know what they’re planning for, this way they don’t have to think or be unsure about it."

The event will take place on Nov. 20 at the Centro Hispano building at 3214 25th St., starting at 1 p.m. and will run until all 250 boxes have been given out. The food drive and the meaning behind it fall in line with Centro Hispano's goal to foster intentional change, Perez said.

"Really our work is about intentionally being able to serve the community at its highest time of need. It fits well with our vision and mission of giving back any way possible and helps to bring it together, especially volunteers, as much as possible," Perez said

There's no cost or identification required to participate. The Columbus Fire Department will be there as well, handing out smoke detectors like they have done in the past, which does require a sign-in as per their protocols, according to Perez.

The event, Perez said, is only possible thanks to the many sponsors and donors they have had, from financial contributions from individuals and businesses like Great Plains State Bank, to those donating food like Cargill and Hy-Vee. The Center for Rural Affairs and Alpha Media are assisting with hosting the event and promoting it, respectively.

"People can call or drop off on the day of, it's really about what's feasible for them," Perez said. "It is at our location, people come in one way, out the other. We have the Columbus Police Department monitoring traffic, the fire department, lots of amazing groups are coming in here to make this possible."

Columbus Hy-Vee Store Manager Casey Schwarting said Hy-Vee helped last year as well, but in a smaller capacity. After seeing the community need and Centro Hispano's efforts to meet that need, Hy-Vee is participating in a bigger way this year, donating more of the food.

"We see the community as family and we want to treat the community as family. Last year, it sounded like Centro was going around to a lot of different vendors asking for donations and we wanted to help," Schwarting said.

Schwarting added that the food drive is just one of the many things Centro does for the community, which he said was another reason Hy-Vee wanted to help.

"They do a tremendous amount of activity for the community, they do a lot. They're kind of unsung heroes, every time I talk to them I'm shocked at how much they do for the community."