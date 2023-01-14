Giving the gift of life

Every blood donor is a hero, and one generous donation can save multiple lives. If you have never donated blood before. or if it has been a while, now is the perfect time to roll up your sleeve and help save lives. There is currently a critical shortage of all types of blood, so don’t wait! Come in and make a donation as soon as possible.

Estimates suggest someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds, every day of the year, for a variety of reasons. Blood is essential for emergencies, such as when someone experiences a severe injury in a car accident. It is also used daily in various medical procedures, including therapies for cancer, surgery and blood transfusions. By donating blood regularly, you can help ensure that it is available when needed.

Donation centers work to make sure blood donations are safe for both patients and donors. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many donors hesitated to make themselves available for donation for fear of exposure to the virus. Some feared they could spread it unknowingly if they were carriers, but this only contributed to the shortage. One great benefit of donating blood is that you receive a free health screening. Please make a blood donation when you are in good health and feeling well.

Another consideration when donating blood is what kind of donation you wish to make, as many donation centers offer more than one type of donation.

Whole blood. This most common donation involves taking your blood as it is, without sorting for specific types of cells. You must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent) and weigh at least 110 pounds to donate blood in Nebraska. You can donate whole blood once every 56 days.

Power red. A phlebotomist can withdraw twice as many blood cells with this donation. The age and weight requirements differ for this donation, and the timing is once every 112 days.

Plasma. This advanced donation is also worth considering, especially if you have the AB blood type. Medical teams can transfuse plasma from AB blood into any other blood type. The common requirements for this donation are the same as for whole blood.

Platelet. This is another type of advanced donation, which involves both arms and a unique collection process. Platelets help create clots and stop the bleeding process. The common requirements for this type of donation are the same as for whole blood.

There are many benefits when you give blood. Regular blood donation is linked to lower blood pressure and a lower risk for heart attacks. People often donate because it feels good to help others, and altruism and volunteering have been linked to better health outcomes, including a lower risk for depression and greater longevity.

Please consider becoming a blood donor. It is an easy and meaningful way to help others. Visit redcrossblood.org to find a blood drive near you.

As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Jerusalem, the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP), running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how you can become involved, contact Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.