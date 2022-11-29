Giving Tuesday: What being a member of Club82 means

Paying for one square foot of a house may seem like an odd way to invest in real estate, but it's actually an easy donation option for Habitat for Humanity of Columbus.

That annual $82 donation pays for one square foot of a Habitat home, according to Executive Director Lori Peters. After calculating that cost early on in her time with Habitat, Peters decided to make it the program's namesake.

"We've developed a major giving platform named Club82. The reason we named it that is when I first started I figured out our building costs to be $82 per square foot. With Klub 81 (Humphrey) up North and Highway 81, we decided it would become Club82," Peters said.

November 29 marks Giving Tuesday, a nationwide day to recognize local causes in need of help, monetary, volunteer or otherwise. This year, Peters said, Habitat is trying to focus on reaching its Club82 goal of 250 Club82 members by Giving Tuesday.

"A lot will give $25 or $50, but $100 is too much. $82 is a good middle point. We say it's changing lives one foot at a time. It's not a five-year commitment, you can cancel at any time," Peters said. "We'd like 500 people but realistically, we're asking for 250."

Dorothy Bybee, vice president of patient care services at Columbus Community Hospital, said she and her husband Craig have given for the past three years. She is also treasurer for the Club82

"It is such a good community project. I had a friend, when I first came out of nursing school, who had three kids, two with chronic illness, who struggled to make ends meet," Bybee said. "When she got the Habitat house, you could see how much happier and at ease she was when she got into the house."

Bybee added that it's been a privilege to be involved both on the board and as a member, because of the impact the club and Habitat as a whole make on the community.

"I think the most important part is that we're creating affordable housing for someone," Bybee said. "They have all the amenities like washer, dryer, those kinds of things, that makes a difference. If you look at the stats of people in Habitat houses, the kids finish high school, they do better in employment because they're secure and have that peace of life, not anxiety."

Neal Valorz, who has been a member of Club82 since its beginning, said he set up an automatic contribution to Club82, which makes giving easier.

"It's an easy way for me to contribute to each and every house Habitat builds in the community," Valorz said. "It's an important fundraiser for the organization as it provides seed money or a foundation to start next year's house on."

Those who donate the annual $82 to be a member of Club82 get a license plate frame as recognition of their contribution to the change Habitat is trying to make in the community, Peters said.

"It's a fun and easy thing. Habitat really does change the community. People who receive a home contribute to the community," Peters said. "Giving Tuesday is an international day to donate, kick off end-of-year giving, celebrate generosity, share kindness and drive record-breaking giving."

Bybee added that she and her husband enjoy the benefits of seeing their contribution come to life in the homes Habitat provides.

"It really encourages people to be part of Habitat for Humanity in a big way," Bybee said. "Once a year they remind you, you get to see the families get the house and it's nice to see it and say 'I was part of that.'"

Donations to Club82 can be made by visiting hfhcolumbusne.org/donate/ or by calling 402-564-4663.