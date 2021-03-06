Glur's owner optimistic: Tavern part of Nebraska Passport program this year

With COVID-19 restrictions loosened and the Nebraska Passport program quickly approaching, one Columbus business is hoping for a good year.
Glur’s Tavern, 2301 11th St., is a stop in 2021 Nebraska Passport, the only in Platte County for this year. In the program, visitors can obtain a “passport” that lists venues and attractions across Nebraska. They can receive a stamp for each stop they visit, and stamps can be redeemed for prizes.
This year, stamps for Nebraska Passport can be collected from May 1 through Sept. 30.
Glur’s has previously been featured as a stop in 2010 and again in 2012, said Todd Trofholz, who owns the tavern with his wife.
“Last year, they might have had a little hiccup with the coronavirus, but I think they had record numbers of people visiting all the stops, so in some ways, it might have been better,” Trofholz said. “Some places, obviously, couldn’t be open for people to come in and get theirs stamped but people would still go visit the locations.”
The first two times being in the program were positive, he added.
“They were very enjoyable, you meet a lot of people from all over,” Trofholz said.
On the National Register of Historic Places, Glur’s was established in 1876 as the Bucher Saloon. The establishment serves a wide array of import and craft beers, as well as appetizers, sandwiches and burgers, Trofholz said.
The exterior of the business has recently been repainted and has received a new door and signage.
Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil noted the Passport program will be a good opportunity for Glur’s to show off its outside updates.
“They just finished the outside of the building, so they’ll get to kind of showcase the new facelift and the new signage and, hopefully, get a lot of use out of the beer garden they have in there in the back this summer,” McNeil said.
Last year’s Nebraska Passport program generated an uptick of visitors for the two stops in Platte County – the Platte County Historical Society Museum, 2916 16th St. in Columbus, and The Farmer’s Wife Boutique & Coffee Co., 112 Pine St. in Lindsay.
The museum saw 1,000 visitors last summer, almost all of which were participating in Nebraska Passport, said Cheri Schrader, executive director of the Platte County Historical Society.
“That’s about twice the number of visitors we have most summers,” Schrader said in a Thursday email. “Considering it was a COVID summer, we thought it was a very successful Passport summer.”
Last year’s program, which ran from June 1 to Oct. 31, saw 43,680 booklets requested; 1,188 participants who visited all listed stops and 222,318 total stamps collected, according to Nebraska Passport’s website.
“Anytime we can bring more people through our area … they might see something else to stop and see as well. Or maybe to stop and shop as well,” McNeil said. “So maybe they’re on 11th Street downtown and they stop in there for a drink or for lunch and they decide to do some shopping or check out the downtown. Or check out the water park and stay for the night. It’s an opportunity for showcasing our community.”
McNeil said the Nebraska Passport program was popular last year, though people were limited in what they could do because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID has presented challenges to business owners, but Trofholz said that things are picking up at Glur’s.
“Over the last month to six weeks, things have picked up,” Trofholz said. “There’s a little more activity. Around Thanksgiving and Christmas it kind of slows down so it’s been up and down, you know, like everywhere else.”
Glur’s opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Trofholz noted he’s looking forward to serving those who are visiting for Nebraska Passport.
“We’re very excited about it and looking forward to it,” Trofholz said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.