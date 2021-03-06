Glur's owner optimistic: Tavern part of Nebraska Passport program this year

“Anytime we can bring more people through our area … they might see something else to stop and see as well. Or maybe to stop and shop as well,” McNeil said. “So maybe they’re on 11th Street downtown and they stop in there for a drink or for lunch and they decide to do some shopping or check out the downtown. Or check out the water park and stay for the night. It’s an opportunity for showcasing our community.”

McNeil said the Nebraska Passport program was popular last year, though people were limited in what they could do because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID has presented challenges to business owners, but Trofholz said that things are picking up at Glur’s.

“Over the last month to six weeks, things have picked up,” Trofholz said. “There’s a little more activity. Around Thanksgiving and Christmas it kind of slows down so it’s been up and down, you know, like everywhere else.”

Glur’s opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Trofholz noted he’s looking forward to serving those who are visiting for Nebraska Passport.

“We’re very excited about it and looking forward to it,” Trofholz said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.