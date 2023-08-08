It may be David City’s best kept secret – all in plain sight.

The city’s downtown buildings have a rich history that dates back decades. Now townspeople and guests to this Butler County community can learn more about these buildings through the Then and Now Walking Tour.

This self-guided tour features 26 different locations, which each feature a sign that includes a photo and brief information about the historic building.

The sign includes the website address, davidcitytour.org, so people see the buildings that were – or which still are - at the various locations and get more information. Using their phones, walkers can scan a QR code on the each sign, which will take them directly to that building on the website so they can learn more about it.

Some website photos have a sliding feature. Visitors can click on a small circle and move it to the right to see the old building. By moving the circle to the left, they can see the current building.

“It’s super cool,” said Kay Schmid, Hruska Memorial Public Library director.

Informational brochures, which list the locations and have a map of where to find them, are available at the library, Butler County Depot Museum and Butler County Chamber of Commerce.

Walking tour participants don’t have to visit the buildings in the order listed on the brochure.

“They don’t build on each other. They’re each individual sites so it’s not like you have to go in a particular order,” Schmid said.

The website features photos and a plethora of information about the sites.

For instance, the Rominger Building – also known as the KFOR building – is the oldest structure in the downtown business square. In the late 1800s, its uses included a blacksmith shop and carriage factory. KFOR radio started here in 1924 and was the fourth radio station in Nebraska.

Other facts include:

• The Gold Dust Saloon/Thomas Tavern at 536 Fifth St. - In its Gold Dust days, the tavern had a Wild West atmosphere with frequent brawls. A picket fence was used to separate rowdy customers from more genteel ones, the website states.

• Schweser’s on the southeast corner of Fifth and E streets. – The original Schweser’s store, which George Schweser founded, was built in 1886. Schweser became a prominent businessman and his sons later joined him in the business. Eventually, a chain of Schweser’s clothing stores developed with locations across the state.

• City National Bank at 490 E St. – This spot was first home to the Commercial Hotel in 1885. The bank replaced that wooden structure with a brick one. First National Bank took over City National Bank in the 1930s (during the Great Depression). The bank sustained major water and smoke damage after fire destroyed two nearby buildings. The police department and current city offices are situated here now.

This is the first time David City has had a walking tour.

“We got the idea from Columbus,” Schmid said. “They have a walking tour. We have a lot very interesting historic buildings around the square of David City, so we thought that was neat. Then it came up that the 150th celebration of David City as the county seat was coming up.”

Local residents embarked on the project, which was completed in time for the town’s recent celebration.

Unlike a celebration, which comes and goes, this project is ongoing.

“We only did 26 spots,” Schmid said. “We could have done a lot more than that and we hope to do more in the future.”

Potential spots could include schools and churches of a historic nature.

Funding for the project came from the Butler County Area Foundation.

Schmid believes people will benefit from the walking tour.

“For those who were there when those buildings were in place, it brings back lots of memories and hopefully good thoughts about what once stood there,” she said.

Younger tourists can learn there were many steps for David City to get where it is today.

Although people can see historic and current buildings on the website, Schmid encourages the public to go through the walking tour.

“We hope you come here,” she said. “It’s fun to see the old buildings in person.”