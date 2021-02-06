Go green and eat healthy with leafy vegetables

Leafy vegetables are a go-to choice for a healthy diet because they are low in calories and high in nutrients.
Leafy greens provide more nutrition per calorie than any other food. In fact, they are so low in calories that you can eat as much as you want without gaining weight. Usually the darker the green, the more nutrients it contains.
Greens are packed with antioxidants and many nutrients including vitamins A (beta-carotene), C, K; folate; iron and potassium. Vitamin K has a role in blood clotting and bone health. If you are on a blood thinner such as warfarin, you need to be aware of your vitamin K intake, but you do not need to avoid the green vegetables entirely. The key is to eat consistent amounts of vitamin K. Leafy greens also supply lutein, which contributes to good vision, and fiber which can help fill you up so you can satisfy your hunger while still eating healthy.
Research shows that leafy greens are linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, certain cancers, macular degeneration and Type 2 diabetes. They may also help to keep your memory sharp as you age.
The greens that are shown to provide the most nutrition are romaine, spinach, collards, kale, arugula, bibb lettuce, Swiss chard and red or green leaf lettuce.
There are more ways to incorporate greens into your diet than just making salads and using them as sandwich toppings. They also can be added to soups, stews, casseroles and omelets. Arugula, kale and collard greens can be sautéed in a little oil with spices and garlic. Cooked spinach can also supply iron and calcium. The oxalic acid spinach contains decreases absorption of these minerals when raw, but cooking breaks down the acid. Kale can be baked and made into chips for a healthy snack.
Well-stored greens can keep in the refrigerator for a week or longer. Greens bought in plastic clamshell packaging can be stored in the container. Before storing loose greens, submerge them in a bowl of cold water first to remove dirt. Dry the greens well using a salad spinner or letting the vegetables air dry. It is important to remove excess water because moisture will shorten the shelf life. After drying, place the greens on paper towels. Loosely roll the towels around the greens and place them in a resealable plastic bag in your refrigerator’s crisper drawer. Take out what you need, reroll and return to the fridge. Greens can also be stored in a lidded container that is lined with paper towels. Loosely fill the container with clean, dry vegetables, add another layer of paper towels and secure the lid.
Take time to enjoy those nutrient-rich greens.
Information provided by Joan Plummer, dietitian and diabetes educator at Columbus Community Hospital