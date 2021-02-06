Go green and eat healthy with leafy vegetables

Leafy vegetables are a go-to choice for a healthy diet because they are low in calories and high in nutrients.

Leafy greens provide more nutrition per calorie than any other food. In fact, they are so low in calories that you can eat as much as you want without gaining weight. Usually the darker the green, the more nutrients it contains.

Greens are packed with antioxidants and many nutrients including vitamins A (beta-carotene), C, K; folate; iron and potassium. Vitamin K has a role in blood clotting and bone health. If you are on a blood thinner such as warfarin, you need to be aware of your vitamin K intake, but you do not need to avoid the green vegetables entirely. The key is to eat consistent amounts of vitamin K. Leafy greens also supply lutein, which contributes to good vision, and fiber which can help fill you up so you can satisfy your hunger while still eating healthy.

Research shows that leafy greens are linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, certain cancers, macular degeneration and Type 2 diabetes. They may also help to keep your memory sharp as you age.

The greens that are shown to provide the most nutrition are romaine, spinach, collards, kale, arugula, bibb lettuce, Swiss chard and red or green leaf lettuce.