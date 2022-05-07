Go Red for Women 2022

Columbus resident Susan Rowley described her heart attack and transplant experience to an audience of over 250 attendees at the American Heart Association's (AHA) Go Red for Women event on May 5.

"I felt this amazing electricity go through my body, and I thought that was weird, and then I got sick," Rowley said.

Rowley, now 65, was 61 when she had her heart attack. At the time, she assumed the feeling would go away, and it did, for about a year.

The pain returned, bringing with it flu-like symptoms and a backache, common signs of a heart attack, but also not an uncommon feeling for many people. Rowley said she did not know that it was a heart attack.

"When they told me, I was in shock. From there, I got a defibrillator and it got worse," Rowley said.

After several months dealing with the pain, Rowley received a heart transplant. Now, a year after the transplant, she's doing much better, walking every day and more carefully monitoring her nutrition. She thanked her family and her donor for all they've done.

"God gave me a second chance, and I'm blessed," Rowley said.

The road to recovery was tough, she added. Being a smoker for years, Rowley said her lungs had a difficult time recovering right off the bat. They didn't hurt, necessarily, but the muscles had become weak.

"My lungs, for me, there was no pain, it was just all about breathing. I couldn't breathe, they had to put a CPAP on me just so I could breathe," Rowley said.

Rowley has since given up smoking and alcohol, thanks to her family, the AHA and its resources. She said she hoped her story helps someone out there see the signs before it's too late. That's where the AHA's efforts step in.

Go Red for Women is a silent auction, speaker event and awareness campaign focused on women's heart health. This year, they raised $50,000 for heart disease care, prevention and awareness efforts in Nebraska.

This marks 17 years the event has taken place in general, and at least the 10th here in Columbus.

Chris Shives, executive director of the AHA in Nebraska, said the event is important because, while Nebraska has made strides in awareness and education regarding heart health, any more information the AHA can provide is important.

"The event is big about creating awareness but it's also big about funding research and programs the American Heart Association uses to hopefully help reduce the risk," Shives said.

Guest speakers from the AHA and Columbus Community Hospital spoke about the statistics surrounding women's heart health, how to keep your heart healthy and what the AHA is doing to help reduce the number of heart health-related deaths among women.

Sue Hrnicek, director of surgical services at Columbus Community Hospital toasted the mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, best friends and mentors who could not be with the group because of heart disease.

"For all of them and all of you, today is our day to take a stand and say no to heart disease," Hrnicek said.

Rowley said she hopes her story helps others take care and take notice so they don't have to experience what she did.

"If I can save one person's life or 10, when somebody sees the video, maybe they'll remember what I went through and think 'that was a red flag'," Rowley said.

For more information about the American Heart Association and Go Red for Women, visit heart.org.

