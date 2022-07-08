Goat show held at the Platte County Fair

Dozens of goats filled Ag Park's green barn on July 7 for the 4-H goat show. Competitors brought the goats into the pen, held them for inspection by Judge Chris Spence and walked them out of the pen when he had made a decision.

Fifteen-year-old Leigh native Taya Hambleton took home the champion title for senior goat showmanship with her goat Snoop, a young Boer goat, sometimes referred to as a meat goat.

During the competition, Spence gave competitors advice on holding their animals' leads, walking them out and how to stand when showing them.

Hambleton said her favorite part about goats is their personality, which is a little different from other animals.

"I used to do all the species, and my sisters got me into goats, I just love their personality and they're cheaper than a cow," Hambleton said.

Hambleton has been working with goats for eight years now, she said, and while she has a handle on goats, Snoop has his own ideas about showmanship sometimes. Hambleton already has plans to work on that with next year's show.

"I wish he walked better. He'll follow, but he won't lead," Hambleton said.

Spence, a long-time 4-H judge and a goat farmer himself, asked the competitors questions about their animals they might not know offhand, such as when the species was introduced to America.

Hambleton said these questions were the difficult part for her, but she's also working on that.

"I want to be a little more knowledgeable with the questions, the questions usually get me," Hambleton said. "Some of them I'm pretty confident on and some of them I have no idea."

Reserve Champion 19-year-old Ashley Sanne, from Norfolk, also said the goats' personality is the best part of working with them. Her goat, Goose, is also a Boer goat.

"Goats have a personality that's just different from other livestock. They do what they want, when they want. It's just fun to be in the industry altogether," Sanne said.

Sanne, who's raised goats for almost six years and whose family keeps goats, said she'll continue to work on showmanship, as she always has.

"Showmanship has been the thing I've worked on most, I've really worked on it for the last three years. I also teach younger kids how to do it, it's really important," Sanne said.

The animals will move on to a different competition for judging the animal itself, in regards to weight, coat, health, stance, etc.

"Right now we're doing showmanship, they'll do market and breeding later. This is just how well you can show an animal and it takes a lot of work," Sanne said.